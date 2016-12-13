Stepp steps up in time for USF

Saint Francis vs. Baker (Kan.) What: NAIA championship When: 6 p.m.Saturday Where: Municipal Stadium, Daytona Beach, Fla. Online: ESPN3.com Radio: 106.3 FM

The Saint Francis coaching staff had been working with sophomore linebacker Marcus Stepp, almost as if they were waiting for a defining moment. Stepp’s time arrived Dec. 3 when his interception and return for a touchdown was a big part of the Cougars’ 42-24 win over No. 3 Reinhardt in the NAIA semifinals.

Stepp, a Bishop Dwenger product, returned the interception for 30 yards and the score to give Saint Francis a 35-17 advantage. It went a long way in demonstrating that Stepp, although not a starter, is important defensively for No. 4 Saint Francis (12-1) as it faces No. 2 Baker of Kansas (14-0) in the NAIA championship game Saturday in Daytona Beach, Florida.

“He has been brought along all year as the 12th man, so kind of like the sixth man in basketball he comes in on key downs and brings energy and allows me to be more creative in game-planning so we can utilize his skill sets,” Saint Francis co-defensive coordinator Joey Didier said. “Early in the year, he was very good at pass coverage, but we needed to develop a second phase of his game so he could start playing more. So we challenged him midseason to be more physical and do a better job defeating blocks so we could use him in run situations and pass situations. So it wasn’t so obvious what he was doing.”

The 6-foot, 225-pound Stepp has 29 tackles, six for loss and two sacks this season.

“I have been developing well,” Stepp said. “I started off the year not starting, and I have worked myself into a position to get on the field more. I am pretty happy about that, and we have a chance to play for a national title. I feel like we have all come along in a big way since the first day. Being more aware and having a sense on the field (has been key), more than I did last year as a freshman. That’s pretty big.”

His pick six was the first for the team all season after the Cougars tied a national record last year by returning seven interceptions for touchdowns.

“Big opportunities, you have to take advantage of them, and I feel I did a pretty good job of that,” Stepp said. “I am ready to take advantage of more opportunities.”

Didier said he Stepp has unique abilities, and thus has put him at what is called the “star” position, where Stepp roams the field and can be in pass coverage or rushing the quarterback depending on the offensive formation and situation.

“He is absolutely the X factor,” Didier said. “It is game-plan creativity. Since he is playing a unique position, and he is pretty much the only one playing that position, I get a lot of one-on-one time with him throughout the week so we can anticipate situations, and I can let him know specifically what he is going to be playing in each one of those situations.”

Essentially, Stepp goes where he is needed on the field for the Cougars.

“It’s fun,” Stepp said of playing the unique spot. “You get to do a little bit of everything. You get to rush the passer or drop back in coverage, and I like to do both of those things. It’s a real fun position.”

