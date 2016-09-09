Taylor at Saint Francis

When: Noon Saturday

Where: Bishop D’Arcy Stadium

Records: Saint Francis (2-0), Taylor (1-1)

Series: Saint Francis leads 13-2

Rankings: Saint Francis No. 4; Taylor unranked

Radio: 106.3 FM

Outlook: Last week, Saint Francis beat Olivet Nazarene 58-14. Quarterback Nick Ferrer was 20-of-28 passing for 344 yards and three touchdowns. Defensive end Lucas Sparks set a school record for sack yardage (33) and tied the mark for sacks (4). The Cougars sacked two Olivet quarterbacks nine times. Receiver Seth Coate had 127 yards receiving and became the third Cougar to go over 2,000 receiving yards in his career (2,029). ... Saint Francis is scoring 46 points per game, second in the Mid-States Football Association to Marian’s 56. ... Taylor lost to Division II Malone 39-33 in overtime last week. The Trojans trailed 33-17 with 9:20 left before rallying to force the extra session. Taylor running back Tim Barrett had four catches for 90 yards and a touchdown. Quarterback Everett Pollard completed 19 of 34 passes for 244 yards and two touchdowns.

– Greg Jones, The Journal Gazette

