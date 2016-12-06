 Skip to main content

The Journal Gazette

  • Samuel Hoffman | The Journal Gazette
    Kyle Sovine of St. Francis is caught on the wrist by Jake Heggeland of Taylor as he shoots, 1st half Tuesday.

    Jake Heggeland of Taylor gets a hand on a shot from Kyle Sovine of St. Francis, 1st half Tuesday.

    Keaton Hendricks of Taylor drives between Perry Poindexter, left, and Stephen Turner of St. Francis, 1st half Tuesday.

    Lane Vander Huist of Taylor catches Kyle Sovine of USF on the elbow on his shot, 1st half Tuesday.

    Vijay Blackmon (6' 3") of St. Francis tries to shoot over Vivian Aiken (6' 11") of Taylor, 1st half Tuesday. Aiken blocked the shot.

    Keaton Hendricks of Taylor challenges a shot from Kegan Comer of St. Francis, 1st half Tuesday.

    Ryan Robinson of Taylor tries to drive by Kegan Comer of St. Francis, 1st half Tuesday.

    Chandler White of St. Francis has Tim Fleming of Taylor turned around, 1st half Tuesday.
December 06, 2016 8:19 PM

Taylor vs USF, Tuesday

