Tickets going on sale for IPFW-IU men's basketball game

Tickets for the Nov. 22 men's basketball game between Indiana and IPFW at Memorial Coliseum go on sale at 10 a.m. Thursday, the Coliseum has announced.

The 7 p.m. game is the second of a three-game series between the Hoosiers and the Mastodons, the statement said, and the fourth time since Fort Wayne has become a member of Division I that a member of the "Power Five" conferences has come to Fort Wayne for a game.

Last year, IU won 90-65 in Bloomington. The Mastodons will return to Bloomington in 2018-19.

"Hosting Indiana is an incredible opportunity for Fort Wayne basketball fans," Fort Wayne Athletics Director Kelley Hartley Hutton said in the statement. "Indiana men's basketball has a rich basketball tradition, and we are excited to bring a program of that caliber to Fort Wayne."