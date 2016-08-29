August 29, 2016 11:01 AM
Tickets going on sale for IPFW-IU men's basketball game
The Journal Gazette
Tickets for the Nov. 22 men's basketball game between Indiana and IPFW at Memorial Coliseum go on sale at 10 a.m. Thursday, the Coliseum has announced.
The 7 p.m. game is the second of a three-game series between the Hoosiers and the Mastodons, the statement said, and the fourth time since Fort Wayne has become a member of Division I that a member of the "Power Five" conferences has come to Fort Wayne for a game.
Last year, IU won 90-65 in Bloomington. The Mastodons will return to Bloomington in 2018-19.
"Hosting Indiana is an incredible opportunity for Fort Wayne basketball fans," Fort Wayne Athletics Director Kelley Hartley Hutton said in the statement. "Indiana men's basketball has a rich basketball tradition, and we are excited to bring a program of that caliber to Fort Wayne."