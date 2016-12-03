Transfer bringing 'energy' for IPFW

IPFW vs. Miami (Ohio) When: 2:30 p.m. today Where: Memorial Coliseum Records: Mastodons (6-2), RedHawks (4-3) TV: WANE 15.2 (Antenna TV), Xfinity Channel 250, Frontier Channel 463 Radio: 1380 AM

The IPFW men’s basketball team is riding a five-game winning streak heading into today’s matchup against Miami (Ohio) at Memorial Coliseum.

The Mastodons (6-2) picked up their first road win Wednesday night in a 103-99 victory over Austin Peay in Clarksville, Tennessee.

“The way we come out,” redshirt junior Xzavier Taylor said of the most important part of getting that first road win. “The way we warm up, It’s just the first minutes of the game that are always crucial for us.”

Taylor, a 6-foot-9, 255-pound forward, has been able to make a contribution this season after sitting out last season because of NCAA transfer rules.

He transferred to IPFW from Bradley, where he averaged 2.8 points in his sophomore season.

“Just a new start,” Taylor said of his reason for the transfer. “I didn’t like how everything was going at Bradley, and I just felt like I wanted to start over, start fresh and just go hard.”

He sat alongside Purdue transfer and Northrop graduate Bryson Scott last season and worked on his skills.

“I feel like I’ve developed as a tremendous player,” he said. “I’ve developed confidence in myself and a lot of that is from my teammates. I would say my role on the team is basically the energy guy. I get these guys going every game, every practice. That’s just my focus.”

Coach Jon Coffman was familiar with Taylor prior to the transfer and enjoys his presence on the team.

“I saw him a ton out of high school,” Coffman said, “and I think he was just evolving from just a rim protector and defender. This past year was critical to his offensive development.”

Taylor scored a career-high 14 points, 12 in the first half, in the Mastodons’ win over Siena Heights on Nov. 28.

He’s averaging 6.9 points while shooting 57.1 percent from the field.

“He shoots it from the perimeter, he can stretch defenses, he’s been very effective in the post and his jump hook is lethal right now,” Coffman said.

Note: Today’s game is the first of 10 home games scheduled to be broadcast on WANE-TV Channel 15.2 (Antenna TV) and can be found on Xfinity Channel 250 and Frontier Channel 463.

areichel@jg.net