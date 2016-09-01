Trine dumps Manchester in opener

NORTH MANCHESTER – Trine’s football team needed to respond.

And it did.

In the face of a 60-yard Hunter Hardee touchdown that had brought rival Manchester to within a point, the Thunder produced a seven-play, 63-yard drive that culminated with a 6-yard Lamar Carswell touchdown run, the pivotal play of a 23-9 season-opening victory Thursday.

“Football is a game of momentum – especially college football – and our guys responded when the momentum started to swing Manchester’s way. We did a really good job of pulling it back,” said coach Troy Abbs, whose Thunder came in ranked 25th in NCAA Division III by Lindy’s Sports.

“(The Spartans) get the long run, and we respond with our own strike. Those types of things are things you want to see as a head football coach. You want to see your team respond to adversity in a positive way. For the most part, we were able to do that today and that’s why we were able to win.”

Trine has won nine of the 11 meetings between the teams.

“This is a great feeling,” said Carswell, who had 15 carries for 150 yards and two touchdowns for Trine, which was 6-4 last year. “We’ve been putting in a lot of work since last winter. We had tough end to last season and we all wanted to come in and get a lot better. This team is a family and I love all these guys. I was really excited to play and I’m happy we came out with a win.”

Trine quarterback Brandon Rooze completed 17 of 31 passes for 197 yards and one touchdown. Receiver Anthony Bonfiglio had seven catches for 92 yards and a touchdown. And the defense was paced by John Morrison (8 solo tackles, 4 assists, 2 sacks), Me’Leick Miles (11 solo tackles, 2 sacks) and Marcus Winters (2 interceptions), as the Thunder produced five sacks and three interceptions.

The defense of Manchester, which was 5-4 last year, was paced by Nathan Birk (13 solo tackles, 1 forced fumble, 1 recovery) and Jack Kay (10 solo tackles). Offensively, Hardee had 27 carries for 174 yards and a touchdown, and Tristan Chester completed 16 of 35 passes for 163 yards with three interceptions.

“It wasn’t pretty but a win is a win,” Abbs said. “We failed to execute in a lot of situations, but when the game was on the line, our guys came through. We talk about finishing all the time and playing as a whole team and we got that tonight, so I’m really proud of our guys and how they finished.”

Manchester opened the scoring on a 30-yard Andrew Coe field goal. Trine answered on the ensuing four-play drive with a 41-yard Bonfiglio touchdown catch with 5:45 remaining in the first quarter. Lucas Garza's 35-yard field goal made it 10-3.

Trine failed to capitalize on several scoring chances – there was a bumbled snap at the Manchester 22, a field-goal attempt that hit an upright and a fourth-down run stopped by Birk – and Hardee’s scamper up the middle with 12:30 left in the fourth quarter cut the lead to 10-9.

But new Manchester coach Nate Jensen opted for a faked extra-point attempt that failed, setting up Carswell for the first of his two touchdown runs at Burt Field.

“We just had to grind it out. Everybody is out here competing and trying to win the game, and we just came out of here with a better team,” Carswell said.

jcohn@jg.net