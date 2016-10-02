Turnovers doom No. 2 Cougars

The next time will probably not be a 1-vs.-2 matchup, but more than likely Saint Francis will get another chance at Marian in a couple of months.

The second-ranked Cougars fell to the top-ranked and defending NAIA national champion Knights 35-21 on Saturday at Bishop D’Arcy Stadium, with a rematch a distinct possibility in the NAIA playoffs in December.

After losing two in a row at home to Marian, though, Saint Francis might have to travel to Indianapolis for another matchup against the Knights. But that may not be a bad thing. The teams played twice last year, with Saint Francis winning 45-42 on the road in the regular season and Marian returning the favor 45-14 in the NAIA semifinals at D’Arcy Stadium.

“We will see them again in a couple of months,” Saint Francis coach Kevin Donley said. “They have an outstanding team. They got this one. … We will bounce back and be right on track. We will see them down there in December.”

The Cougars (4-1, 2-1 Mideast League) still have six regular-season games and possibly a couple of postseason games to navigate before seeing the Knights again.

“It’s a big win,” said Marian defensive end Dillon Dittemore, who had 2½ sacks. “We feel like we played really well coming up here. Obviously they have a great team, and I fully expect to see them back in the playoffs. This time, I hope it is at our place.”

On Saturday, the Knights (5-0, 2-0) had five interceptions and six sacks.

Cougars quarterback Nick Ferrer threw for 255 yards and two touchdowns, but had the five picks, three of which led to Marian touchdowns. Ferrer’s five interceptions tied a school record, with Jeremy Hibbeln’s five picks in 2001.

Seth Coate had 11 catches for 133 yards and a score.

The Cougars led 21-14 at halftime before the Knights won the second half, 21-0. It was the first time this season that Marian had trailed.

Saint Francis fell to 1-7 against top-ranked teams.

“It’s tough, don’t get me wrong, but it is not a season-ender,” Ferrer said. “We are there … with all those turnovers, we are still two scores away. You saw in the first half, if we would have played like that in the second half this would be a much different outcome. We just have to get better the next two months, and we will get there.

“We have to take care of business and get better going forward. We will see them down the road probably. We have to do a better job of taking care of the ball, and that’s on me.”

Marian’s Krishawn Hogan scored three touchdowns, two rushing and one receiving, after getting six in the 2015 NAIA semifinals. Hogan had eight catches for 133 yards.

“They weren’t reading anything,” Donley said of Hogan. “They were just throwing it to him and letting him make plays and let him win the game for them. He is a great football player.”

The series with the Knights is now tied at 6 wins apiece. Marian has won three of the last four.

“This game is not fun to lose, but it will help us in the long run,” Saint Francis linebacker Piercen Harnish said. “They didn’t draw up any different plays, they got a fire in their bellies and came out and executed a little better than us. We will take what we learned in the second half and apply it to next week’s game.”

