USF kicker gets to see real-world side of survival

Saint Francis at Concordia When: 1 p.m. Saturday Where: Cardinal Stadium, Ann Arbor, Mich. Radio: 106.3 FM

Survival as a college football kicker is nothing like what Ryan Nix saw this past winter in another country.

Sure, the Saint Francis senior gets teased about having to hoof it back to Fort Wayne after missing a couple of kicks, but he gets praised when he hits a game-winner (see last Saturday’s 24-22 win at Siena Heights).

However, a reality trip made a few months earlier makes redemption on the football field pale in comparison.

Nix and 11 others, including some teammates, spent a week in El Salvador’s capital city of San Salvador on a mission trip in January. Through an organization called Sus Hiijos, the group from Saint Francis assisted in the day-to-day lives of some of the less-fortunate residents of the third-world country.

There were tasks such as packing sacked lunches, delivering those meals to the homeless on the streets, visiting orphanages and helping to build homes in the jungle. They also taught some adults the game of football, American style, and took a group of special-needs adults to the beach.

“It was an amazing experience, really life-changing,” said Nix, who hopes to take a group of about 30 next year. “When I came back, I want more people to come with me, more people to experience the work we do.”

Nix, though, also got to see the unsavory part of a country with deep-rooted ties to the drug cartel, which Nix said “basically run the country.” The group stayed at a gated compound in downtown San Salvador with armed guards. There were trips to fast-food restaurants, and along the way they saw guards with shotguns and soldiers with masks to protect their identity.

“It is an extremely dangerous country, but we never had any incidents,” he said. “For all the things they do, the cartel really respects the mission work down there. The guards told us they will never mess with the ‘white man’ because they respect what we are doing for the poor down there.

“It was eye-opening. It was a culture shock to say the least.”

So a couple of missed field goals and a subsequent game-winner hardly compares. But that doesn’t mean the 26-yarder against Siena Heights with 2:16 remaining in a 15-20 mph wind wasn’t satisfying.

“Just the competitor that I am and not missing any last year (7 of 7), it really got me down at first,” said Nix, who added he worked on the sideline after each miss. “I was struggling before the game, and I was already kind of worried about (the wind). My teammates had my back, so that was reassuring. So when I went out there for that third one, I was honestly relaxed and got into my moment.

“As a kicker, you dream about those situations but at the same time, you don’t want them to happen. I have never had a game-winning scenario before, but for me it was one of the best moments of my career. I am just glad that last one went through. If not, I would have been walking home.”

With a high-flying offense and a risk-taking coaching staff for No. 4 Saint Francis, Nix doesn’t get a lot of opportunities at being the hero – he has 30 PAT kicks and three field goals this year. He also handles the kickoff duties.

“You get used to it, and you are happy because your team is putting up points in a way,” Nix said. “Of course, I would like to kick more, but I can’t complain if we are winning.”

