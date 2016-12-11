USF's Green plays big in biggest games

Saint Francis vs. Baker (Kan.) What: NAIA championship When: 6 p.m. Saturday Where: Municipal Stadium, Daytona Beach, Fla. Online: ESPN3.com Radio: 106.3 FM

Some people might call Justin Green a procrastinator and some might call him a late bloomer. Maybe, just maybe, the Saint Francis sophomore running back simply has great timing.

In two seasons with the Cougars, Green has shown an uncanny knack of playing big in the postseason and that has never been more evident this year in helping No. 4 Saint Francis (12-1) reach the NAIA championship against No. 2 Baker of Kansas (14-0) in Daytona Beach, Florida, on Saturday as Green has rushed for half of his season total in the three playoff games.

“He’s growing and trying to find himself,” Saint Francis coach Kevin Donley said. “That’s why I do what I do … to see kids grow. He had to develop a commitment and understand what that is, with a work ethic.”

The 5-foot-10, 186-pounder has 1,227 rushing yards and 11 touchdowns this season, 622 yards and six touchdowns coming in the postseason. That includes a 296 yards and a touchdown in a 42-35 win over Morningside (Iowa) in the quarterfinals that broke his own school record of 252 yards set in – a playoff opener – last year in a 37-26 win over Reinhardt (Georgia). Also last season, he also had 216 yards and four touchdowns in a 42-20 win against Montana Tech in the NAIA quarterfinals.

In the rematch with Rein­hardt in the NAIA semifinals, Green ran for 176 yards and three touchdowns as the Cougars qualified for their first NAIA title game in a decade with the 42-24 win. In an NAIA opener Nov. 19 against Missouri Valley, he had “only” 150 yards and two touchdowns.

Add it all up and he has the 622 yards on 56 carries for an average of 11.1 yards per carry.

“Every game counts so, and I really love football, so I don’t want it to end,” Green said of his postseason numbers. “That’s what it means to me. The championship plays a part … and just wanting to get there. That’s my motivation. It is pretty much just a team effort. Those five guys (offensive linemen) down there fight real hard. I can’t have any of my success without them.”

The long run has become his specialty as he set another school record with a 98-yard touchdown run against Reinhardt and had runs of 80 and 47 yards against Morningside.

After getting off to a late start this season finishing up summer school classes, Green has been a part of a balanced rushing attack most of this season with P.J. Dean and Aaron Harris before breaking out in the postseason.

“Just dealing with adversity and going through my issues at the beginning of year and just going hard,” Green said of motivation. “It absolutely gave me a good push to do the things I am doing now.”

Summer school classes didn’t end for Green until three days before Saint Francis’ season opener Aug. 27, and he practiced only about half the time in training camp, which led to Green not being in the best physical shape and behind in the learning process as the season began.

“It has been a catchup thing,” Donley said.

There was a revelation about Green for Donley last week when the veteran coach went for coffee at the Georgia hotel early in the morning on game day against Reinhardt and saw Green was also up early and reading the book “Seven Secrets of Success.”

“I thought, something’s paying off here,” Donley said.

