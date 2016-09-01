Ukrainian lineman learning on go

Manchester vs. Trine Where: Carl W. Burt Memorial Stadium, North Manchester When: 7:30 p.m. today

Glib Osiianenko has come a long way, figuratively and literally, to make his debut on the football field for Trine tonight.

“I’m a little bit nervous. I’m really behind other guys who will be out there in experience,” said Osiianenko, a defensive lineman. “That’s the most frustrating thing for me. But I think I’m big and strong enough to play. The coaches have shown me a lot throughout these three years, and I think I’m ready to do this.”

Osiianenko, 27, hails from Kiev, Ukraine, certainly not a hotbed of football. He had played the game for a few years before coming to America. He longed to get a degree in sports management and that’s what drew him to Trine.

“We received a note in the mail that was translated, had gone through a translator, and the note was from Glib’s club coach in the Ukraine. He was a good young man, good football player, and we put him on our recruit list,” said Trine coach Troy Abbs, whose team plays tonight at Manchester.

Osiianenko admitted the quality of play in the Ukraine is not near that of the U.S.

“It’s a lot different,” he said. “It’s not really popular there. We practiced a lot and watched games on the internet. But we don’t have the professional football or the level of knowledge with the coaches (that you find) in the United States.”

Since he came to Trine, it’s been a year of working to learn the American way of playing football, then a year of recovering from a broken leg, all the while improving his English, becoming stronger and adjusting to a position change.

“He had played tight end in the Ukraine, but we felt it would be an easier transition for him language-wise if he played defensive end,” Abbs said. “He wasn’t as large when he came as he in now. Now he looks like an NFL guy, physically. He’s a big strong kid (at 6-foot-1, 240 pounds). But with our weight program and what was done with him, … he’s really grown into a physical specimen.”

Osiianenko, who had played basketball before taking up football, admitted it was like starting from scratch when he came to Trine.

“It was a completely new football game for me,” he said. “I was trying to start from the beginning, basically. … The practicing and the working out was different here. At the Trine football program, I’ve become bigger and stronger and better overall.”

While Osiianenko is the Trine player who has come from the greatest distance, he could be a trend-setter. While recruiting players overseas can be cost prohibitive, Abbs believes the game is increasing in popularity and growing the size of the talent pool.

“There’s football everywhere now,” Abbs said.

Trine is coming off a 6-4 season that included a 38-14 victory over Manchester to open the season. Trine has won eight of the last nine games with Manchester, which was 5-4 last year and has a new coach – Nate Jensen.

“I feel good. We’ve had a lot of competition in camp,” Abbs said. “During this time of the year, you spend a lot more time focused on your team and what you’re doing instead of what anybody else is doing. We’re focused on our execution and discipline and happy with where we are right now.”

