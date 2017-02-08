Winning drew guard to IPFW

IPFW vs. South Dakota When: 7 p.m. today Where: Memorial Coliseum Records: Mastodons (16-8, 5-5 Summit), Coyotes (16-10, 7-4) Series: IPFW leads 8-5 Radio: 1380 AM/100.9 FM TV: WANE 15.2, Xfinity 250, Frontier 463

IPFW guard Jordon King is a self-proclaimed winner.

The 6-foot-4, 210-pound junior won two Class 3A state titles with Rainier Beach High School in Seattle as a junior and senior and performed well at North Idaho College, a junior college, prior to coming to the Summit City.

“I got a good feel for coach Jon Coffman when I came for a visit, and coming here just felt like the right fit,” he said. “It doesn’t really feel that different from Seattle. OK, it’s different, but not that different.

“(IPFW has) obviously won a lot of games in the last couple years, and I didn’t want to go to a losing program. I’ve always won in my life so that’s one of the main reasons.”

Going to North Idaho helped King bridge the gap between high school and NCAA Division I levels of play.

“I expected the next level-type stuff (at IPFW). I came in and knew it was Division I. It wasn’t high school or junior college,” he said of the difference. “(A junior college) really was (the best option). It matured me and made me ready for this level more. I feel like it just prepared me.”

King has appeared in 19 games for the Mastodons (16-8, 5-5 Summit League) and is averaging 4.5 points and 1.6 rebounds heading into tonight’s game against South Dakota at Memorial Coliseum.

But what he’s capable of doing off the stat sheet is even more valuable.

“I think Jordon King’s very talented,” IPFW center Brent Calhoun said. “When he’s on the floor, he makes plays. We need that energy off the bench that he gives us. He’s always sitting in the gaps, he’s very athletic and can shoot it. Not too much more you can ask for from him.”

King’s averages don’t jump off the page, but his efficiency is there. He’s shooting 49.2 percent (32 of 65) from the floor and 85.7 percent (12 of 14) from the free-throw line.

“I’m the spark off the bench,” King said of his role on the team, “coming in and getting some defensive stops, making open shots, getting to the line, scoring baskets, bringing a ton of energy.

“Dunking definitely gives me a lot of energy, if I could dunk more often, that’d be great to get that energy.”

The Mastodons are going to need all the energy they can get to avenge a 66-63 loss against the Coyotes (16-10, 7-4) in Vermillion, South Dakota, on Jan. 14.

“We’ve positioned ourselves where we’re literally one possession away on four of those five games on the road of getting a win,” Coffman said.“It’s not an issue where I feel like we are struggling in late-game situations, we’ve also won a lot of games on the road and we’ve won a lot of close games.

“Bottom line is that opponents have made more plays than us down the stretch. I feel great about where our group is, I love the edge our group has.”

In its five conference losses, IPFW has led at some point in the second half including a 13-1 run in the second half against South Dakota to take a 63-61 lead with two minutes left.

“Down the stretch, (Coffman’s) been talking about us making mature plays,” King said. “These close games, we haven’t been winning because we haven’t made the right, mature plays and that’ll make the difference is when we can make those.”

