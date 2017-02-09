Wrestling team donates to veterans

The Trine wrestling team partnered with individuals and organizations to raise more than $1,200 in support of an organization benefiting wounded U.S. veterans.

The team raised $1,226.36 to support Achilles International Freedom Team of Wounded U.S. Veterans, an organization that provides wounded veterans an opportunity to compete in events such as marathons and hand-cycling events. Organizations and individuals sponsored weight classes in Trine’s wrestling dual against Manchester on Tuesday to spearhead donation-collecting efforts for the organization.

The following individuals and organizations sponsored weight classes: Trine University wrestling; Manchester University wrestling; Phi Kappa Theta fraternity; Parkview Sports Medicine; Brooks and Gretchen Miller, in honor of their grandparents Wayne Farnsel, Roger T. May, Howard Messenger and George Robke; Dan and Cindy Callahan; professor Sean Carroll, Ph.D.; Matt Vader, in memory of Capt. Gerald D. Earhart; and Seth Ware.

The funds from each organization’s sponsorship will be donated directly to Achilles to support the Freedom Team. The money will be used to help provide training opportunities, fund entry fees for competitions, purchase equipment for veterans and cover travel costs for individuals and their families.

Tom Davis, Fremont resident and 2016 Rio Paralympian, was on hand for the dual. Davis met with the team before the match and addressed the crowd at intermission.

At the Rio Games, Davis finished fifth in the hand-cycling time trial and sixth in the 60-kilometer road race. He lost most of his left leg while serving as a staff sergeant in Iraq in 2006.

This is the second year the Trine wrestling team has raised funds to support the Achilles Freedom Team. Last year, the team raised $1,107 at the inaugural Military Appreciation Night.

