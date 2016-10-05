ACC deal proving to be boon for Notre Dame

Notre Dame at North Carolina State When: noon Saturday Where: Carter-Finley Stadium, Raleigh, N.C. TV: ABC Radio: 1190 AM, 92.3 FM, 107.3 FM

This is a moment of high tide for the Atlantic Coast Conference.

Consider: The league has six teams ranked in the weekly Associated Press Top 25 poll for the first time since 2006.

Florida State represented the ACC in the inaugural College Football Playoff after the 2014 season, and Clemson got to the national title game last season and may well go back this year, maybe even win it.

And then there’s the July announcement that there’ll be an ACC television network in conjunction with ESPN, which means future revenue growth.

Who’s dancing an Irish jig over the ACC’s sudden rise in college football? Notre Dame.

That commitment to play five ACC opponents a year is looking better by the minute.

Evaluating the partnership, now in its third season, is a matter of cost/benefit analysis.

In 2014 and 2015, the Irish went 7-3 against ACC teams.

This year, Notre Dame has so far lost to Duke and beaten Syracuse, with three ACC dates left: Saturday at North Carolina State, Oct. 29 versus No. 10 Miami and Nov. 19 vs. No. 25 Virginia Tech.

The ACC alliance has given the Irish major home games with Virginia Tech and Miami and the exposure of facing Syracuse in an NFL stadium and Boston College at Fenway Park, not to mention high-profile road showdowns at Florida State and Clemson.

Critics of the annual five-game linkage fretted that the ACC’s have-nots would drag the Irish schedule down with them.

But Notre Dame’s Sagarin strength-of-schedule ranking was 33rd in 2014 and 17th in 2015, an average ranking (25) essentially identical to that of coach Brian Kelly first four seasons at Notre Dame (24.5), when there was no ACC tie-in.

Fans protest that they’d rather see Notre Dame play Michigan or Michigan State than Duke or Wake Forest, though athletic director Jack Swarbrick has found ways to get Michigan and Michigan State on the schedule anyway.

And while Kelly concedes that squeezing five ACC teams into a 12-game slate is a significant loss in scheduling flexibility and autonomy, he also points out how those games at Florida State and Clemson provided big chances at signature wins.

Plus, there’s the recruiting factor.

In the 2015 and ’16 classes, the Irish signed 15 prospects from either a city in an ACC media market or a state with an ACC school. The ’17 class has 10 such players committed.

“The ACC gave a footprint that was extremely appealing,” Kelly said. “A foothold to recruit the Carolinas and that East Coast seaboard, areas we have been before, but adding (games in) Virginia, down to Florida, the Carolinas, was a great opportunity. Just this year, we’re playing two true freshmen on our defense that are from North Carolina and South Carolina.”

Even while remaining an independent, Notre Dame has benefited the ACC by drawing crowds to Syracuse, Virginia and Pittsburgh much larger than those teams’ typical home attendances. And knowing the Irish brand will come to ACC stadiums in the future likely helped the ACC Network become reality.

The ACC has returned the favor, first by commissioner John Swofford promising the Irish a full cut of that TV cash, but secondly by trending up in the college football landscape.

Listen to Clemson coach Dabo Swinney talk of the ACC and its three top-10 teams.

“Incredibly competitive, 10, 11, 12 bowl teams,” he said. “This conference right now in 2016 is as good as there is.”

Note: Kelly said “everything is on the table” with regard to contingencies in case Hurricane Matthew interferes with Saturday’s game at North Carolina State, which put out a statement saying it would “make every effort” to play as scheduled.

