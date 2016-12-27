Allen helps No. 2 Notre Dame women defeat Chattanooga 79-58

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. – Lindsay Allen recorded her first career triple-double and Brianna Turner scored 24 points to help No. 2 Notre Dame beat Chattanooga 79-58 on Tuesday night for its 15th consecutive road victory.

Allen had 11 points, 11 rebounds and 12 assists for the sixth triple-double in Notre Dame women's basketball history. Skylar Diggins had two triple-doubles. The other three came from Mary Gavin, Sara Liebscher and Marina Mabrey.

Allen's 11 rebounds represented a career high for the senior guard. Her 12 assists matched a career high.

Notre Dame (12-1) was making its fourth stop on a six-game road stretch that continues Thursday when the Fighting Irish open Atlantic Coast Conference play at North Carolina State.

This six-game stretch represents Notre Dame's longest string of true road games in the program's history. Notre Dame hasn't lost a true road game since falling 91-81 at eventual national champion Connecticut on Dec. 5, 2015.

The Irish grabbed a 10-0 lead in the first three minutes of the game and led the rest of the way.

Queen Alford scored 24 points and Lakelyn Bouldin added 11 points for Chattanooga (5-8).

This game reunited Notre Dame coach Muffet McGraw and Chattanooga coach Jim Foster. McGraw began her college coaching career in 1980 as an assistant on Foster's staff at St. Joseph's. Foster is a godfather to McGraw's son, Murphy.

BIG PICTURE

Notre Dame: A dominant start helped Notre Dame coast to victory. After Notre Dame outscored Chattanooga 26-12 in the first quarter, the two teams played relatively even the rest of the way.

Chattanooga: Jasmine Joyner blocked eight shots in an 88-53 loss at Notre Dame two seasons ago but got in early foul trouble Tuesday and never made much of an impact. Joyner picked up her second foul barely 4 ½ minutes into the game and sat out the remainder of the first half. She scored just two points, nine below her average.

NEXT UP

Notre Dame is at North Carolina State on Thursday.

Chattanooga is at Presbyterian on Friday.