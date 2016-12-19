Beachem, No. 25 Notre Dame rebound with 77-62 win vs Colgate

SOUTH BEND, Ind. – V.J. Beachem scored 20 points to help No. 25 Notre Dame snap a two-game skid with a 77-62 win over Colgate on Monday night.

Bonzie Colson finished with 13 points and seven rebounds, and Matt Farrell added 13 points and six assists for the Fighting Irish (10-2).

Will Ryman had 18 points and Nathan Harris added 17 for Colgate (2-10), which lost its sixth in a row — all in December.

In back-to-back losses to No. 1 Villanova and No. 15 Purdue, the Irish led by double digits in the first half of each game, but were outscored by an average of 16 points in the second half.

Against Colgate, the Irish again took a comfortable lead in the first 20 minutes, but struggled to put away the Raiders. Steve Vasturia's 3-pointer with 7:23 to play gave Notre Dame its largest lead at 21 points, but Colgate went on a 12-1 run to cut it to 10 with 4 minutes to go.