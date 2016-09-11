Big loss in Irish victory

Extra Points • Notre Dame made a change at one of the outside linebacker spots, benching junior Greer Martini in favor of sophomore Te’von Coney. Coney was one of four players arrested last month on charges of marijuana possession. He finished with five tackles in his first career start. • The Irish’s 25-point second quarter was their highest-scoring quarter since Sept. 3, 2005, when they hung a 28-point second period on Pittsburgh. • Cole Luke, Notre Dame’s top cornerback, was chosen to wear the No. 1 jersey, an honor that will rotate weekly to players who best live up to the school’s ideals on and off the field.

SOUTH BEND – As was expected, Notre Dame blew out Nevada, but it came at a price.

Starting cornerback Shaun Crawford suffered a season-ending Achilles tendon injury, leaving the Irish secondary in a precarious state entering a date with No. 12 Michigan State.

The 39-10 win on Saturday at Notre Dame Stadium was a less joyous affair than a home opener usually is just because of Crawford going down in the first quarter and being seen walking with aid of crutches.

“That’s the next man up,” Notre Dame coach Brian Kelly said. “Nick (Coleman) played with a lot better technique and much more confidence (than in the season-opening, 50-47 double-overtime loss at Texas). He’s got to be that kind of player for us now with Shaun lost for the season.”

The Irish were already thin at corner, with the likely No. 3 corner Devin Butler out until October because of his own foot injury – and in limbo with an indefinite suspension, to boot. Backup Nick Watkins is also out due to an arm injury.

Coleman, the sophomore oft-targeted by Texas, stepped into the lineup and will be the starter moving forward opposite No. 1 corner Cole Luke, Kelly said. Julian Love will now be the No. 3 corner, at least until Butler or Watkins makes it back.

Nevada (1-1) didn’t score until it was 32-0 in the third quarter, so the best litmus test for a defense that allowed 517 yards at Texas will come next weekend against the Spartans.

“We’ll get in (today) at 10 a.m. and by noon be thinking about the physicality of Michigan State,” Kelly said, “and the rivalry that we have and know that’s going to be a great game.”

The Wolf Pack (1-1) were outgained 444-300 and found out what the Irish are about now that they’ve settled on DeShone Kizer as their sole quarterback. Kizer completed 15 of 18 passes for 156 yards with two touchdowns and one interception. He also ran the ball 10 times for 35 yards and a TD.

“Ultimately, the Notre Dame offense is very, very good,” Nevada coach Brian Polian said. “They are the 18th-ranked team in the country. We are a Mountain West team. I don’t really know what we are yet.”

Nevada needed overtime to get a 30-27 win in its opener over Cal Poly, an FCS school.

Following a scoreless first quarter marred by mistakes on both sides, Notre Dame ran out to a 25-0 lead at halftime. A 2-yard TD run by Tarean Folston in the final minute capped a half that included TD catches of 7 yards by C.J. Sanders and 4 yards by Kevin Stepherson.

Sanders, who started with Torii Hunter Jr. (concussion) watching from the sidelines in a baseball cap, had five catches for 46 yards and was presented with the game ball.

“It’s been a long time since we’ve won,” Kizer said. “It’d been three games and three losses in the last three, so it’s good to see what it feels like.”

Senior defensive tackle Jarron Jones saw what it feels like to get an interception when he stepped in front of Tyler Stewart’s second-quarter screen pass to set up Stepherson’s score.

“He came up to me, now he wants to play tight end,” Kelly said.

Justin Yoon, who hit a 21-yard field goal to open the scoring, missed an extra point to keep the lead at 9-0.

But on the ensuing kickoff Nevada’s Ahki Muhammad committed a blunder of epic proportions. He caught the ball in the end zone, brought it out a yard or so, then tried to step back into the end zone and take a knee. Officials ruled that a safety to make it 11-0.

The Irish are hoping they can regroup from the loss of Crawford the same way they did last weekend’s unexpected loss to Texas.

“Sometimes frustration turns into energy, turns out to be a wake-up call, fuel that the team needs,” running back Josh Adams said. “One loss never takes away the goals we’ve set.”

Note: Adams led Notre Dame with 10 carries for 106 yards, and Equanimeous St. Brown (six catches for 85 yards) was their top receiver.

