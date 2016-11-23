Brooklyn karma helps Irish to Legends title

NEW YORK – Notre Dame coach Mike Brey walked off the court at Barclays Center and said with a big smile on his face, “God, I love Brooklyn.”

As well he should after the Irish completed their second successful stretch in the borough, beating Northwestern 70-66 on Tuesday night in the championship game of the Legends Classic.

In March, Notre Dame beat Michigan and Stephen F. Austin here to advance in the NCAA Tournament, where the Irish went on to the Elite Eight.

“We got karma,” Brey said. “I said to (ESPN’s) Doris Burke when I went for the interview, Brooklyn magic still. That had a crazy finish like the Stephen F. Austin game. We were down to Michigan. I love the fact that we’re coming back for the ACC Tournament. I’m sure going to try and stir up the ghosts again in March. ”

The Atlantic Coast Conference Tournament will be held in Barclays Center for the first time this season.

Matt Farrell’s three-point play with 14 seconds left gave Notre Dame the lead, and his two free throws 11 seconds later sealed the win.

Northwestern had a 66-65 lead with 39 seconds to play after a drive by Bryant McIntosh. Notre Dame’s Steve Vasturia missed a jumper, but Northwestern threw the ball away on an inbounds pass, setting the stage for Farrell.

He drove the lane and was knocked to the floor as the ball went in. He sat on the court, before being mobbed by teammates.

The Wildcats still had a chance, but McIntosh missed a drive with 4 seconds left and it was Farrell who grabbed the rebound and was fouled.

“I wasn’t really sure where they were throwing the ball because me and Steve were both right around there. V.J. (Beachem) was going to take it. He just kind of threw it to me at the top of the key,” Farrell said. “I don’t know who was on me, but I had a mismatch. There was a big on me. So I just wanted to get in the lane and try to make a play.”