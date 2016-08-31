By comparison, Irish stable at QB

Notre Dame at Texas When: 7:30 p.m. Sunday Where: Darrell K. Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium, Austin TV: ABC Radio: 1190 AM, 92.3 FM, 107.3 FM

SOUTH BEND – Four days until Notre Dame’s first game, things remain uncertain as to just how this quarterback scenario ultimately plays out.

“Haven’t figured that out yet,” coach Brian Kelly said Tuesday. “It will be by feel.”

But whether Malik Zaire or DeShone Kizer is taking snaps, everyone knows the Irish feel they’re in a win-win situation.

Not many teams on Notre Dame’s schedule could say the same thing at quarterback, or at least not with assuredness.

In fact, in what can only be described as a stroke of fortune for the Irish, most of the teams they’ll face this season are in transition at college football’s most important position.

Sunday’s opener at Texas is no exception, as the Longhorns will use both freshman Shane Buechele and senior Tyrone Swoopes at Darrell K. Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium. The Notre Dame defense harassed Swoopes in last year’s clash.

Swoopes has not had any overwhelming success in his career, but a few Notre Dame foes lost star quarterbacks.

Michigan State, which is in South Bend on Sept. 17, has to replace Connor Cook, a three-year starter. Tyler O’Connor, a fifth-year senior, won the job.

As for Duke, Thomas Sirk – a dual-threat standout – was just announced as being out for the season with an injury. The Blue Devils’ Sept. 24 trip to Notre Dame looks like mission impossible without Sirk at QB.

Stanford’s Kevin Hogan will not be missed by the Irish. The four-year starter won 36 games and threw 75 TD passes for the Cardinal, who turn to senior Ryan Burns ahead of an Oct. 15 visit to Notre Dame.

Keenan Reynolds finished his Navy career as the FBS’ all-time leader in total TDs. He usually made the annual game with Notre Dame competitive. No one knows if Tago Smith can do the same come Nov. 5.

And, if that isn’t enough, Southern California no longer has Cody Kessler, a three-year starter who hit 68 percent of his passes with 88 touchdowns and just 19 interceptions. The Trojans, who play host to the Irish on Nov. 26, named Max Browne as the successor.

But, wait, there’s more.

One of Notre Dame’s three true road games is at North Carolina State, where Jalan McClendon and Ryan Finley are the two unproven options.

And Virginia Tech, which is in town for Notre Dame’s home finale Nov. 19, has a quarterback fresh out of junior college in Jerod Evans.

Before fans celebrate too much a slate of inexperienced opposing passers, Notre Dame defensive line coach Keith Gilmore offers some jarring perspective on why that may not be a magic elixir for the defense.

The Irish collected 24 sacks last season. Of the four teams that made the College Football Playoff, each one finished with 37 sacks or more. Those four teams combined for 176 sacks.

“You have to get after the passer and be productive no matter who they are,” Gilmore said. “We didn’t accomplish our goals last year as far as sacks and pressures. We have a lot of work to do no matter who is in the backfield.”

Notes: Devin Studstill (hamstring) may not start at free safety Sunday, Kelly said. Avery Sebastian’s listed ahead of him on the depth chart. … Irish cornerback Devin Butler remains suspended indefinitely while Ashton White, Te’von Coney, Kevin Stepherson and Dexter Williams are available to play Sunday. Kelly said he has never suspended a player for a first drug offense and that in all Notre Dame’s athletic programs there is a precedent to not do so. … Not guilty pleas were entered Tuesday for Coney and Stepherson, who face misdemeanor charges of marijuana possession. Attorneys for Williams and White filed motions to wave initial hearings.

