Few bright spots in miserable season

SOUTH BEND – With no bowl game to prepare for, the last two weeks were more than a bit awkward for Notre Dame quarterback DeShone Kizer.

“Weird, weird,” Kizer said.

It was impossible for Irish coaches and players to isolate the moment their season went awry and landed on a fixed trajectory toward its 4-8 end.

The turning point could’ve been Nov. 5, when Navy ran out the clock on a final drive and won 28-27 a week after the Irish found a semblance of joy beating Miami, a well-off Atlantic Coast Conference foe.

Or perhaps Oct. 8 at North Carolina State, a game played amid Hurricane Matthew that was decided 10-3 on a blocked punt returned for a touchdown, a game in which the Irish were derided for throwing 26 passes despite miserable conditions.

Maybe it all traced to Sept. 26 when Notre Dame blew a home game against Duke and the Blue Devils backup quarterback, still the most inexplicable loss in a year of head-scratchers.

An argument can be made the weekend before the start of classes set a tone, that fateful August night when six players were arrested in two incidents.

Just as easily one could say the faith coach Brian Kelly had shown offseason in defensive coordinator Brian VanGorder turned the tide; he was fired by Kelly after they started 1-3.

Add up the cringe-worthy moments, and they equaled Notre Dame’s second-worst record over the last 53 years.

“It was an extremely disappointing year,” Notre Dame athletic director Jack Swarbrick said. “Every player, every coach, myself, other administrators involved in the program: we all share the same view (of disappointment). No way around that conclusion.”

Notre Dame’s rankings in yardage (64th in the 128-team Football Bowl Subdivision on offense, 45th on defense) have spurred some glass half-full observers to suggest bad luck.

Special-teams foibles were a recurring theme. But the Irish athletic director – the target of a recent critical advertisement in the student newspaper – is rejecting any excuses for 4-8.

“It was not bad breaks,” Swarbrick said. “It was not a play here or there. We didn’t do what we need to do.”

The frustrating part was the Irish remained healthy, unlike in 2014, when they made the Music City Bowl, and 2015 when they went to the Fiesta Bowl. Aside from injured starting cornerback Shaun Crawford missing the final 10 games and No. 3 corner Devin Butler being suspended all year, Kelly had his personnel for the most part.

But success was fleeting, beyond Kizer’s success (26 touchdown passes, eight TD runs), breakout wide receiver Equanimeous St. Brown (team highs of 58 catches for 961 yards and nine TDs) and Nyles Morgan and James Onwualu, linebackers who combined for 169 tackles, seven sacks, two forced fumbles and two fumble recoveries.

An offensive line with three new starters and with another in a new position never found its ideal rhythm, and running back Josh Adams (933 yards) played with a bad hamstring.

Left guard Quenton Nelson, named a captain for next year, said players need to be united.“This is all business,” he said. “If you’re not about it, you’re going to get left behind. We need everyone who is going to dedicate everything to this team, nothing less.”

In the end, the schedule was not too difficult. Seven opponents are playing in bowl games. But the Irish lost to Stanford when Cardinal star Christian McCaffrey was out, and Michigan State – which won 36-28 Sept. 26 in South Bend – endured a 3-9 season.

Criticism of Kelly was rampant for decisions such as using backup quarterback Malik Zaire as a change of pace. But Kelly received a midseason vote of confidence from Swarbrick and is set to return next spring for his eighth year leading Notre Dame.

Kizer, who is considering bypassing his junior season in 2017 and entering the NFL draft, said the bitter pill Notre Dame swallowed has a chance to nourish the program’s future health, whether it’s him back behind center or much-hyped prospect Brandon Wimbush.

“We went 4-8,” Kizer said. “We learned to appreciate all the things that have to go into winning. And that’s the most exciting thing about 2017.”

