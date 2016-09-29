His goal: Don't worry, just play

Notre Dame vs. Syracuse When: Noon Saturday Where: MetLife Stadium, East Rutherford, New Jersey TV: ESPN Radio: 1190 AM, 92.3 FM, 107.3 FM

SOUTH BEND – With Notre Dame’s dismal 1-3 record, coaches and players have been emphasizing this week that they need to just play. They want to make football fun again.

In keeping with that theme, left tackle Mike McGlinchey, one of the Irish’s four team captains, has detected an area of his game in need of growth. It revolves around his ability to move on from negative plays.

“The biggest thing for me is not worrying about things that I can’t control,” McGlinchey said. “I think that has gotten in the way of my play a little bit this season.”

And it appears to have shown up in pass protection. According to CFB Film Room, McGlinchey gave up just five quarterback pressures in 422 snaps last season, when he started at right tackle for the Irish. They switched him to left tackle this year, and he’s already been charted by CFB Film Room as giving up five pressures in Notre Dame’s three losses.

“It’s something that I need to continue to focus on and get back to … just stop worrying about things,” McGlinchey said. “I have to trust what I do. I have to go back to work each and every day, trust the process and not worry about the end result, and I think that’s where I’ll have the most of my success.”

Football’s timeless adage of “on to the next play” means being mentally resilient. Not every block is going to be perfect. Just accept that.

“I’ve always had that kind of edge where if I’m not doing it right, I always kind of get in a lull of things,” McGlinchey said. “It’s hard not to focus on the end result of things.”

McGlinchey, a junior, appeared on this year’s preseason watch list for the Lombardi and Outland awards. He stands 6-foot-7 and weighs 310 pounds, and with that size and power, people thought he had the ability to find himself on an All-American team some day.

McGlinchey really wants to be that good, but he knows he has a tendency to press or get down on himself when adversity strikes. Irish offensive line coach Harry Hiestand is trying to work with him to get past that.

“It’s like one of those (Alcoholics Anonymous) meetings; you have to admit the problem and keep working on it,” McGlinchey said. “It’s not anger. It’s more of a ‘spreading yourself too thin’ kind of thing.”

McGlinchey’s extremely versatile, so there might be no telling how high his ceiling is.

“Mike just moves really effortlessly,” Hiestand said, “and he can change direction and go where he needs to go to get a rusher and still have power when he gets there.”

Now if only McGlinchey can get his head in the right place at the right time, all the time.

“It’s one of those things where I have to focus on what I need to do,” McGlinchey said, “and what I need to do is recognize the lineman across from me, see what he’s doing and then play ball. That’s one thing that I wasn’t doing as well as I would have liked, and I’m starting to improve that.”

