Inexperience proves costly for Irish 'D'

Linebacker James Onwualu is an optimist and believes that Notre Dame’s defense can turn it around in time to salvage the team’s hopes of a big season. Yet he’s also a realist as to the current makeup of the unit.

Asked about the Irish being gashed in their season-opening 50-47, two-overtime defeat at Texas, the team captain pulled no punches.

“We had (young) guys out there who hadn’t played yet,” Onwualu said. “Getting those guys to settle in happened a little too late for us.”

There really was no other way to view Sunday’s upset. This Notre Dame defense isn’t ready for prime time, not now.

Given that Onwualu, Cole Luke, Isaac Rochell and Jarron Jones are the defense’s only real experienced starters, it’s fair to wonder whether Notre Dame can reach a New Year’s Six bowl game with this unit.

Sunday’s debacle in Austin, Texas, in which the Irish gave up 17 plays of 10 yards or more and allowed the second-most points in coach Brian Kelly’s seven-year tenure, was more firepower for fans who call for the head of defensive coordinator Brian VanGorder.

His scheme is too complex, they say, too NFL-oriented.

“We have to be better as coaches,” Kelly said, without mentioning VanGorder by name. “I think it starts with me and our staff coaching better. Everybody needs to tap the brakes and relax. Clearly we have to coach better. Got to play better.”

Kelly was upset the Irish secondary got beat deep when they were in a Cover-3 zone.

“Weren’t even in man-to-man (coverage),” he said. “We were in Cover 3 when we got beat. The inability to play a Cover 3 requires better coaching on our part.”

The Irish opened in their nickel defense, with second-year cornerback Nick Coleman on the field. Coleman was being used on the outside, with Shaun Crawford, the No. 2 corner, playing in the slot.

“In the first half I was playing (inside),” Crawford said. “And the second half they moved me (outside). In the second half, we wanted to play top-down because they were trying us on vertical routes.”

The oft-targeted Coleman was beaten on a 72-yard touchdown pass from Shane Buechele to John Burt in the third quarter and reading some of the Texas players’ remarks it seemed that they played without much fear of this Notre Dame defense.

“It was a lot of fun,” the freshman Buechele said. “We would’ve liked to have done it (won) with only four quarters instead of two overtimes.”

The Longhorns lost 38-3 at Notre Dame Stadium last year, and Burt said the main change that stood out to him was using some of Tulsa’s scheme, a fast tempo that wears out defenses.

New offensive coordinator Sterlin Gilbert was an assistant last season at Tulsa, which had an 83.3-play-a-game offense.

“The message we wanted to send (to the Irish) was, ‘We’re more conditioned than you guys, and we’re going to show it,’ and that’s the thing behind this offense is get the defense tired so we can make big plays like we did,” Burt said.

The Irish defense produced only one takeaway and no sacks, and it wasn’t as though they had to play on a short field. Texas’ first four touchdown drives were 75, 88, 80 and 75 yards.

“This narrative it’s all the defense’s fault is just Monday morning quarterbacking,” Kelly said. “We had three true freshmen out there at one time in the back end of our defense. It’s going to take some time.”

Notes: Kelly said it’s “too early to tell” whether receiver Torii Hunter Jr. and safety Avery Sebastian (head injuries) can play in Saturday’s home opener vs. Nevada.

