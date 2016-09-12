Injuries taking toll on Notre Dame

SOUTH BEND – As No. 18 Notre Dame prepares to play host to No. 12 Michigan State on Saturday, Irish coach Brian Kelly is feeling déjà vu.

After a plague of injuries in the 2014 and 2015 seasons, the Irish hoped this year would be different. For a game, it was.

But Saturday’s 39-10 home win over Nevada resulted in a torn Achilles tendon for starting cornerback Shaun Crawford, and Kelly on Sunday unexpectedly said backup corner Nick Watkins may also be out for the season.

Kelly announced Aug. 11 that Watkins underwent an arm procedure meant to stimulate bone growth. At the time, the coach said Watkins would be held out for at least a month.

Watkins played 11 games as a freshman in 2014 and 12 as a sophomore last season.

Watkins did not play in the season-opening 50-47 double-overtime loss at Texas or in the Nevada game, and Kelly said he will undergo an X-ray this week to check on bone growth.

“And then that’ll determine where we are relative to being able to play this year or not,” Kelly said. “Yeah, we’re at that point where I want to make sure, with a nonunion fracture and the procedure done on Nick, we see growth there that will allow us to believe he can come back in the next few weeks, or we’ll use this as a medical redshirt year for him.”

Kelly said Sunday probable No. 3 corner, Devin Butler, remains indefinitely suspended so Notre Dame (1-1) is still preparing to play a number of inexperienced guys.

“Well, they’re going to have to,” Kelly said. “We played a lot of them obviously for that reason; we’re feeling as though (freshman cornerback) Donte Vaughn is in the mix, with the injury to Crawford. He now becomes a guy in the rotation. Wanted to see (freshman corner) Julian (Love) in some leverage situations, obviously more so. The list goes on.”

At least there’s good news on starting receiver Torii Hunter Jr. After missing the game against Nevada, Hunter is scheduled to go through a full practice Tuesday, his first since a helmet-to-helmet hit at Texas resulted in a concussion.

“He is in the last step of what we call our (concussion) protocol, which is a controlled practice setting,” Kelly said.

Even with the attrition in the secondary, there’s no time for the Irish (1-1) to feel sorry for themselves, not with the Spartans (1-0) coming to town.

“Unfortunately, you know, we had an injury that is forcing our hand to play some guys,” Kelly said. “But with the kind of schedule we play and the length of the year, this was a great opportunity for us to get a better glimpse and know who we need to continue to press to get better at their craft.”

Notes: Kelly said starting strong safety Drue Tranquill, a Carroll graduate, suffered a neck injury against the Wolf Pack (1-1) but “felt good” on Sunday morning.

