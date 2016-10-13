Irish, Cardinal have rich history

Notre Dame vs. Stanford When: 7:30 p.m. Saturday Where: Notre Dame Stadium, South Bend TV: NBC Radio: 1190 AM, 92.3 FM, 107.3 FM

SOUTH BEND – Usually Notre Dame vs. Stanford is a matchup to circle on calendars.

In each of the previous five years, the Irish and Cardinal were both ranked when they met, and in four of those years one or both went on to win at least 10 games.

On Saturday night, neither will be ranked. Even so, players and fans to expect a great game.

For four consecutive years, the outcome has been decided by seven points or less. And 14 of 30 all-time meetings were decided by 10 points or fewer.

“It’s going to come down to the wire,” Irish cornerback Cole Luke said. “Just how it is.”

Here’s a look at the five most memorable finishes in the series:

Goal-line stand

Stanford fans insist the ball broke the plane. Irish fans will tell you just as passionately the officials correctly ruled that running back Stepfan Taylor was stopped short on fourth-and-goal from the 1-yard line.

The controversial ending in rainy South Bend left the Irish with a 20-13 victory in overtime in 2012, and a little more than a month later they completed a 12-0 regular season to earn a spot in the national championship game.

Game-winning kick

Conrad Ukropina beat the Irish 38-36 with a last-second, 45-yard field goal last year.

A back-and-forth classic featuring dynamic offenses appeared to be decided when Notre Dame drove 88 yards in 15 plays for a go-ahead, 2-yard touchdown run by quarterback DeShone Kizer. But there were 30 seconds left, and a 27-yard pass by Kevin Hogan to Devon Cajuste got Ukropina in range.

“Touchdown” Tommy

“Touchdown” Tommy Vardell, who had 37 career rushing scores, tallied four of them in Stanford’s 36-31 upset of then-No. 1 Notre Dame in 1990. Vardell won the game on a 1-yard TD run with 36 seconds remaining, and it was the first time in four years the Cardinal had won on the road.

“I got off the plane and smelled football,” Stanford coach Dennis Green said after the game, as quoted by the school’s athletic department. “Everything about the Midwest is football. The sirens of the police escort were blaring on the way to the game, and all I could think was ‘Move over, here comes the damn Stanford Cardinal.’ ”

The Irish blew a 17-point second-quarter advantage.

Fourth-down miracle

On a wet and windy day at Notre Dame Stadium in 2014, quarterback Everett Golson, with 1:01 remaining, faced a do-or-die, fourth-and-11 play against the nation’s top-ranked defense.

Somehow, he found tight end Ben Koyack alone in the northwest corner of the end zone for a 23-yard TD to give the Irish a 17-14 win. When asked what coverage Stanford used on that fatal play, coach David Shaw simply replied, “There was no coverage.”

Walker waltzes in

Darius Walker, then a sophomore, ran wild in the 2005 game to make the Irish BCS-eligible.

He bulled up the gut for a 6-yard TD with 55 seconds to play and subsequently ran for the two-point conversion, capping an 80-yard drive and sending Notre Dame to a 38-31 win. The Cardinal had just gone ahead 31-30 with 1:46 remaining.

Walker romped for 186 yards on 35 carries and added five catches for 55 yards in the final event in the old Stanford Stadium’s 84-year history.

