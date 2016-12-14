Irish assistant likely out

Notre Dame special teams coordinator Scott Booker won’t return in 2017, according to multiple reports Tuesday.

While the Irish did not immediately confirm Irish Illustrated and ESPN reports regarding Booker, who also coaches their tight ends, multiple players posted messages about him on Twitter.

“Coach Booker is one of the main reason (sic) I even came to ND,” defensive end Isaac Rochell wrote. “Great recruiter and great person!”

Wide receiver C.J. Sanders tweeted he has “much love” for Booker, who just completed his fifth season serving the Irish in those roles.

A subpar special teams performance in 2016 contributed to speculation about Booker’s future. Notre Dame finished 104th in ESPN’s special teams efficiency rankings for the 128-team Football Bowl Subdivision.

After the 4-8 season, Irish coach Brian Kelly promised “everything is on the table” regarding what staff changes he might need to make.

In other news, a state appeals court in Cleveland ruled that the widow of a former Notre Dame player can proceed with claims in a lawsuit that said her husband was disabled by and ultimately died from concussion-related head injuries suffered during his college career in the 1970s.

Steve Schmitz was alive but suffering from dementia and early onset Alzheimer’s disease when he and his wife, Yvette, sued the NCAA and the university in Cuyahoga County in 2014. The lawsuit alleged both institutions had shown “reckless disregard” for the safety of players and failed to educate and protect them from concussions.

The lawsuit said the link between repeated blows to the head and brain-related injuries and illnesses had been known for decades, but it wasn’t until 2010 that the NCAA required colleges to formulate concussion protocols.

Records show Schmitz was a kick returner, running back and wide receiver for Notre Dame from 1974 to 1977.

The lawsuit said Schmitz was diagnosed in 2012 with a latent brain disease called chronic traumatic encephalopathy. Schmitz died in February 2015 at 59.

A Cuyahoga County judge dismissed all the lawsuit’s claims in September 2015. The 8th District Court of Appeals ruled last week that the judge erred in dismissing claims of negligence, fraud and loss of consortium against the NCAA and Notre Dame and a second fraud claim against Notre Dame.