Irish captain Kizer could be off to NFL

SOUTH BEND – DeShone Kizer wants to decide on his future sooner rather than later.

But the quarterback knows if he stays at Notre Dame for his junior season in 2017, he’ll be one of seven team captains.

As the Irish handed out their annual team awards on Friday night, with Kizer voted Most Valuable Player, coach Brian Kelly added a surprise twist by naming the captains.

Although Kizer is one of them, he made clear he’s still considering entering the NFL draft after a season in which he threw for 2,925 yards and 26 touchdowns and ran for eight TDs with nine interceptions.

“I still don’t know,” Kizer said. “I’m waiting for my draft grade to get back. Collected quite a bit of information, and the grade will help.”

With the Irish still washing away the taste of a 4-8 season, with no bowl game to prepare for, Kelly opted to try for a head start on 2017 leadership with the rare step of naming captains nine months early.

The others: left tackle Mike McGlinchey, Carroll graduate and safety Drue Tranquill, linebackers ­Nyles Morgan and Greer Martini, left guard Quenton Nelson and receiver Austin Webster, whom Kelly said was the first non-scholarship player to be appointed a captain.

“Us as walk-ons, we have a big part on this team,” Webster said. “To represent them as a captain, I’m excited to do so.”

Breakout star Equaniemous St. Brown, who caught 58 passes for 961 yards, won Offensive Player of the Year, while Defensive Player of the Year went to outside linebacker James Onwualu and Special Teams Player of the Year to long-snapper Scott Daly.

Tranquill won the Rockne Student-Athlete award after earning first-team Academic All-American honors from the College Sports Information Directors of America. He’s an engineering major with a 3.74 GPA and thanked his parents for instilling academic values.

Punter Tyler Newsome won the Irish Around the Bend Award for community service.

Right guard Mark Harrell took the Father Lange Iron Cross Award, given to the player who does the best work in the weight room. And cornerback Cole Luke won the Pietrosante Award for most inspirational.

Athletic director Jack Swarbrick got a rise out of the crowd at the DeBartolo Performing Arts Center, chalking up his late entrance to reading back issues of the student newspaper, which ran an advertisement this week criticizing Swarbrick’s oversight of the program.

Notes: Four-star recruit Aaron Banks, an offensive lineman at El Cerrito High School in California, will play for the Irish, he announced Friday. The 6-foot-7, 344-pounder becomes the 18th member of their 2017 class.

