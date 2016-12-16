Irish close to hiring defensive coordinator

In Notre Dame’s latest defensive makeover, coach Brian Kelly is apparently placing his faith in a 4-2-5 zone-based scheme to provide the long-awaited turnaround.

Kelly has decided to hire Wake Forest defensive coordinator Mike Elko, according to multiple reports Thursday. Elko would replace Brian VanGorder, who was fired in September after only two full seasons as the Irish’s coordinator.

While Notre Dame did not immediately confirm Kelly’s choice, speculation regarding Elko had been underway for weeks, with Kelly said to have an affinity for his affable personal style and versatile 4-2-5 strategies.

It is believed that Kelly interviewed only one other person for the job: linebackers coach Mike Elston, who also serves as Notre Dame’s recruiting coordinator.

Elko, 39, has been a defensive coordinator the past 10 seasons, the last three with Wake Forest, two with Hofstra and the initial five at Bowling Green. The Demon Deacons, who went 6-6 this year and play Temple Dec. 27 in the Military Bowl, were ranked in the top 50 in total defense all three seasons with Elko.

The Irish, seventh in total defense in 2012, dropped to 31st in 2013 and then brought in VanGorder. Under his pro-style, 4-3 scheme that prioritized the front seven, they ranked 73rd in 2014, 45th in 2015 and were 103rd at the time of his firing, which came after a 1-3 start. Defensive analyst Greg Hudson finished out the Irish’s 4-8 season as interim coordinator.

Another shift in defensive style would emphasize the secondary, based on Elko’s history of using two linebackers and five defensive backs as a base alignment instead of merely a sub package.

Notre Dame’s secondary, which got promising play from freshmen cornerbacks Julian Love, Donte Vaughn and Troy Pride Jr. in the second half of the season, may be prepared for a greater burden, especially with starting corner Shaun Crawford due to return after missing all but two games in 2016.

One corner who won’t be a part of it is Devin Butler, who announced Thursday he’s transferring to Syracuse. In a message posted to his Twitter account, Butler said he will graduate this month and be eligible to play his senior season in 2017.

Butler played three seasons with the Irish and would have been their No. 3 corner in 2016 but spent the whole season suspended as his legal situation played out. In October, he pleaded guilty to a misdemeanor charge of resisting law enforcement.

Starting wide receiver ­Torii Hunter Jr. is also leaving Notre Dame. He wrote on Twitter on Thursday he will “follow a dream” and play professional baseball.

The Los Angeles Angels signed Hunter, a 23rd-round draft pick and the son of a former major leaguer, in June. Hunter had joined Notre Dame’s baseball team in the spring of 2015 while continuing to play football.

Hunter caught 73 passes over his three seasons with the Irish. Without Hunter in the mix, Equanimeous St. Brown and Kevin Stepherson are in line to be Notre Dame’s starting duo in 2017.

