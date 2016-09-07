Irish coach sticking to QB plan

Notre Dame vs. Nevada When: 3:30 p.m. Saturday Where: Notre Dame Stadium, South Bend TV: NBC Radio: 1190 AM, 92.3 FM, 107.3 FM

Throughout training camp, fans called for Notre Dame to pick a quarterback, either one of ’em.

Now, there’s a groundswell of insistence from fans and media that Irish coach Brian Kelly put DeShone Kizer in the driver’s seat and never look back.

At Tuesday’s news conference, Kelly sent mixed messages. On the one hand, he hinted Malik Zaire would remain part of a two-quarterback system, despite Zaire failing to lead a scoring drive on any of his four series in Sunday’s season opener.

“We still have two very good quarterbacks,” Kelly said. “We plan on having two really good quarterbacks the rest of the year.”

On the other hand, Kelly said he would meet with Kizer and Zaire and chart a distinct course for Saturday’s home opener against Nevada (1-0).

“I haven’t sat down and talked with either one of them,” Kelly said Tuesday afternoon, “so before we do that we don’t have any plans to make any decisions. Yeah, we will make that decision this week.”

If there’s a decision to be made, that opens the door to better news for Kizer, who was masterful for the Irish (0-1) in their 50-47, two-overtime loss at Texas. The sophomore hit 15 of 24 passes for 215 yards and five touchdowns and ran for 77 yards and another score.

“I just went out there and played when they asked me to,” Kizer said. “I don’t know what (Kelly) is planning heading forward. We just want to win games. You know, this is a performance where I felt as if I laid a lot out there but obviously came up short.”

Zaire oversaw a couple three-and-out possessions and ended up going 2 of 5 for 23 yards. Excluding sacks, he ran twice for 11 yards. That level of play was not consistent with his fairly limited track record, which includes top-notch efforts in the 2014 Music City Bowl and 2015 opener before he broke his right ankle in 2015’s second game and missed the remainder of the season.

ABC’s cameras conveyed images to a prime-time audience Sunday of Zaire slumping his shoulders and standing disengaged on the sideline after being removed for good midway through the third quarter.

“First of all, it’s about your attitude, and your attitude has to be such that whoever the No. 2 is, whether he’s the No. 2 quarterback or the No. 2 running back, you’re one play away from being in there,” Kelly said. “So you can’t let your teammates down and can’t let yourself down. If you can’t accept the role then you need to move out of the way and let somebody go into that role that can accept it and prepare themselves accordingly.”

As if the quarterback questions weren’t enough, Kelly also delivered a vote of confidence to defensive coordinator Brian VanGorder when asked to do so.

“Yeah, absolutely,” Kelly said. “You’re going to have to play some games where you outscore people. If we’re 10 or 11 games into the season and have to outscore everybody, I’ll take the questions, you know? And I would say fair enough.

“I think y’all (reporters) should relax a little bit. I think our defense is going to be fine.”

Notes: Ranked 10th in the preseason Associated Press Top 25, the Irish dropped to No. 18. … Starting wide receiver Torii Hunter Jr. (concussion) may be out this week, Kelly said, mentioning an unclear recovery timetable.

