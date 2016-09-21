Irish defense still 'work in progress'

Notre Dame vs. Duke When: 3:30 p.m. Saturday Where: Notre Dame Stadium, South Bend TV: NBC Radio: 1190 AM, 92.3 FM, 107.3 FM

SOUTH BEND – So Notre Dame’s defense can’t stop the run, can’t rush the passer, can’t cover. Other than that, everything’s fine.

“I’ve said this from the very first press conference: We are going to be a work in progress,” Irish coach Brian Kelly said. “We hope to be better in November than we are in September. It’s all about the fundamentals of defense.”

Off to their worst start since 2011, the September version of the Irish (1-2) simply isn’t as good as it was pegged to be.

The main culprit? A defense that ranks 102nd in the 128-team FBS and is giving up 240.7 yards per game through the air and 198.7 on the ground.

After three games, a defense ranked 45th last year has slipped to futility. The unit has sandwiched two bad games around a beatdown of Nevada. They gave up 10 points to a Mountain West foe, but it was a different story against teams their level, Michigan State (36 points) and Texas (50).

Time to panic? No, said defensive end Isaac Rochell, one of four team captains.

“We can’t roll over and just give up,” Rochell said. “We have a good team. And I love playing with our defense because I have guys behind me who are going to fight to win.”

An alarming aspect in the 36-28 loss to Michigan State on Saturday night was how the Irish were simply out-toughed by the Spartans’ offensive line.

After the game, halfback LJ Scott told the Lansing State Journal the Spartans “saw something” in Notre Dame’s defense that made them think they could “step on these guys’ throats.”

Michigan State exploited a weakness at the end of the first half with the defense’s poor containment.

On first-and-goal from the 10-yard line, R.J. Shelton took a pitch and went around the right end. Linebacker Nyles Morgan couldn’t get off his block, linebacker Te’von Coney took a bad angle and safety Devin Studstill was late to recognize the play. Just like that, Shelton was in the end zone, and the Spartans had gone up 15-7.

When they weren’t fooled, the Irish were too often getting pushed around. On Gerald Holmes’ 3-yard scoring run in the third quarter, linemen Jerry Tillery and Andrew Trumbetti were swallowed up on blocks.

As the Irish prepare for Saturday’s game against Duke, their defense needs a gut check at the season’s quarter point. There are only two teams in the nation still without a sack: Nevada and Notre Dame.

The three buzzwords from Kelly on his defense are “coaching,” “teaching” and “communication” in order to clean up assignment errors.

Asked Tuesday how he’s dealt with struggling defenses in the past, Kelly said jokingly, “Score more points.”

Defensive coordinator Brian VanGorder has come under fire from fans, and Kelly has criticized coaching in general, but Kelly said he and VanGorder are “colleagues in it together” and that VanGorder is “coaching his butt off.”

Undermined by injury – No. 3 cornerback Devin Butler has been out all year and No. 2 corner Shaun Crawford is out for the season after tearing the Achilles tendon in his left foot in Week 2 – and inexperience, the defense wants to remember its mistakes and learn from them.

“Some of the mistakes made are fundamental errors that are correctable,” Kelly said. “We’re trying to find the best solutions to get our defense to where it needs to be.”

Notes: Notre Dame’s Oct. 1 game against Syracuse in New Jersey was announced as a noon kickoff. … The Irish will face Toledo at Notre Dame Stadium on Sept. 11, 2021, the Rockets announced. It will be the programs’ first meeting.

