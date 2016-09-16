Irish eyes on playmakers

Notre Dame vs. Michigan State When: 7:30 p.m. Saturday Where: Notre Dame Stadium, South Bend | TV: NBC | Radio: 1190 AM, 92.3 FM, 107.3 FM

SOUTH BEND – College football usually comes down to determining which players are capable of taking over a game – and not allowing them do so.

For Notre Dame’s coaching staff, this week’s task is simple as circling jersey Nos. 3 and 4.

They belong to halfback LJ Scott and defensive tackle Malik McDowell, Michigan State’s ballyhooed playmakers.

“This isn’t some hit-you-in-the-mouth, Neanderthal team,” Irish coach Brian Kelly said of Michigan State. “They have athletes. Really good players on both sides of the ball.”

When the 12th-ranked Spartans (1-0) visit Saturday, No. 18 Notre Dame (1-1) has to focus on two in particular. Scott has succeeded Connor Cook, the Spartans’ all-time winningest quarterback, as the team’s offensive centerpiece.

A freshman last year, Scott began to show why he was so highly recruited when his 1-yard touchdown run won the Big Ten championship game and got Michigan State into the College Football Playoff.

“I mean, he’s a beast, he’s a big back,” Notre Dame strong safety Drue Tranquill said of the 6-foot-1, 230-pound Scott.

Tranquill talks about how Scott has “incredible” ability to find the holes but also cut and reverse field on a dime.

“Got to focus in, got to be mentally prepared to tackle him,” Tranquill said. “He’s a physical back. Runs with good lean. Likes to make a cut and get vertical. Downhill runner, so it’s going to be crucial to just bring our feet back, start stuttering our feet, move our feet to contact – everything that comes with basic tackling that you’ve done since you’re in fifth and sixth grade (will) come down to this game.”

While part of a three-man rotation, Scott led Michigan State in carries (146), rushing yards (699) and rushing TDs (11) last year – and began this one with 20 carries for 105 yards and a TD in a 28-13 win over Furman.

“He’s earned the starting position and to be kind of the lead guy,” Spartans offensive coordinator Dave Warner said. “My plan was to play three backs (against Furman), but LJ was playing the majority.”

Unlike Scott, McDowell was already an All-Big Ten force last season. He had 4.5 sacks, eight QB hurries, two forced fumbles and even an interception return for a TD.

A popular preseason choice for All-American honors this year as a junior, McDowell is 6-6 and 280 pounds, an active interior player with natural strength, yet his rare quickness allows Michigan State coach Mark Dantonio to move him occasionally outside to end.

“Fun to get away from some double teams and have fun on the end or wherever they put me,” McDowell said.

The Irish’s approach with McDowell may be to not leave him single-blocked, but they’re also expected to try and get the ball out quickly to negate the impact of the inside pass rush.

Dantonio will likely want McDowell to go against the right side of the offensive line, which is unproven, while the Irish hope left guard Quenton Nelson and left tackle Mike McGlinchey are part of the answer to slowing him down.

“He’s a physical talent and a freak,” McGlinchey said of McDowell. “He’s very good at getting off blocks and using his length and power to make some offensive linemen have some nightmares about him.”

The Irish are a 7.5-point favorite – but they know Nos. 3 and 4 in the green and white would add up to an equalizing combination if they are allowed to dominate.

“Definitely a challenge,” McGlinchey said. “It comes down to how you execute and use your fundamentals.”

cgoff@jg.net