Irish face red-hot, rival Trojans in finale

Notre Dame at USC When: 3:30 p.m. today Where: The Coliseum, Los Angeles TV: ABC Radio: 1190 AM

LOS ANGELES – Notre Dame returns to the Coliseum today to wrap up its worst season in a decade, reeling from new NCAA sanctions and worrying about the storied program’s future.

No. 12 Southern California has had its share of grim times off the field in recent years, and coach Clay Helton realizes a rivalry game is a chance for a troubled team to clear its head and to focus on football.

But with his Trojans (8-3, No. 12 CFP) on a seven-game winning streak, Helton believes USC has the necessary focus to finish its regular season strong in this famed intersectional rivalry with the Irish (4-7) today.

“We had set a goal to be remembered in November,” Helton said. “Well, we look up and we could have an undefeated October and November. I don’t think that’s been done here since 2008. ... There’s a lot of pride on the line for us as a team. (Notre Dame) is a team that has a lot of pride. When you talk about the history of football, how can you not talk about this game?”

USC is coming off a blowout victory over UCLA, its other traditional rival. The Trojans haven’t swept both rivals since 2011.

While USC would advance to the Pac-12 championship game if Utah upsets Colorado later in the day, the Trojans have motivation that goes well beyond the conference title – including the chance for an unbeaten home season.

“How many times has the Victory Bell and the Shillelagh been on this campus at the same time?” Helton asked, referring to the trophies given to the winner of the Trojans’ two rivalry games. “That rivalry has been going on 100 years, and it’s less than 20 times. How special is that? How special is it for that group of seniors to be in the Coliseum and we were able to protect our house and win each and every game?”

Both teams went 1-3 in September, but only USC recovered.

While the Trojans ran off seven consecutive wins of increasing impressiveness, Notre Dame lost a series of close games to North Carolina State, Navy and Virginia Tech.

The Irish are 15-14 in their last 29 games, but they completed an unbeaten regular season at the Coliseum four years ago. Coach Brian Kelly’s program hasn’t returned to those heights, and this week’s announcement of NCAA sanctions for academic misconduct included an order to vacate that 2012 win over USC.

Quarterback DeShone Kizer believes none of those troubles will affect the Irish when they attempt to put a big finish on a lost season.

“We need to prove ourselves and we need to end on a make, as you would say in basketball,” Notre Dame defensive end Isaac Rochell said. “So for us it’s a chance to show our pride and show who we are and beat a good USC team.”

Notes: Notre Dame is 6-6 against USC in seasons when the Irish finished with losing records. The Irish are 2-1 in Los Angeles in those losing seasons. ... Brian Kelly would set the coaching record for losses at Notre Dame with a loss today. Kelly is 59-30 in seven seasons at Notre Dame, while Lou Holtz was 100-30-2 in 11 seasons.