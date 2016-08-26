Irish have a new-look secondary

SOUTH BEND – Now that Max Redfield is gone, Notre Dame has one holdover from a secondary that ranked No. 26 in the FBS in pass defense.

Cole Luke, the Irish’s new top cornerback, might wonder, “Who is going to help me?”

KeiVarae Russell, the yin to Luke’s yang, had been the longtime security blanket in that secondary. He appeared in 37 games (all starts), recording five interceptions, two forced fumbles and 14 pass breakups.

But Russell’s in the NFL, Redfield was kicked off the team Sunday, Elijah Shumate graduated, and Devin Butler is suspended indefinitely. That’s both starting safeties and two of the top three corners from 2015, for those keeping track.

“If I’m not going to lead the group then who is?” said Luke, the No. 2 cornerback in 2015.

If the Irish have problems in the secondary, that could be what derails their hope to be in the College Football Playoff.

Brian Kelly did expect to start a freshman or sophomore at corner this year, but the Irish coach didn’t think he’d field two freshmen in the secondary.

Thanks to Redfield facing drug and gun charges, that will be the case as Devin Studstill takes over at free safety ahead of the Sept. 4 opener at Texas.

“We’ll be playing a true freshman on the road against a talented team,” Kelly said. “Devin is a kid that has a lot of talent, but we’ll all be kind of looking at it like you will be.”

With some trepidation, yes, but also curiosity for the talent.

Some freshmen need a lot of repetitions; Studstill is more the plug-and-play freshman.

The Irish like Studstill’s short-area quickness and man-to-man coverage skills, which are an important trait to play in a Brian VanGorder defense.

Which brings us to corner Shaun Crawford. VanGorder, who is in his third season as defensive coordinator, loves everything about Crawford – his football IQ, his technique, his work ethic, you name it.

“He’s an obsessed player,” VanGorder said. “He’s always studying the game. He’s all in.

“He’s a real football player. He’s got it all. Intelligent. I’m glad he’s at Notre Dame.”

Crawford, having emerged as the No. 2 cornerback behind Luke, will play outside, but he is ideal in the slot, and the Irish will move him inside at times to cover slot receivers or blitz.

Crawford got to college last year but had to redshirt after a knee injury in training camp.

As for the rest of the Irish corners, Nick Coleman is moving toward earning the trust of the coaching staff.

In 2015, as a freshman, Coleman broke up two passes despite playing only about 40 defensive snaps.

Projected over a full season, he would have 35 pass breakups – not a realistic figure – but the Irish do like his potential.

The main worry is that, if Butler were to be dismissed from the team, any injury to Luke, Crawford or Coleman would press a guy into service who may not be ready to play.

Depth is also the concern at safety, where Drue Tranquill, a first-time starter, takes over for Shumate at strong safety, but where freshman Jalen Elliott is the best backup at both spots.

The bottom line is that, for VanGorder’s defense to work, the secondary has to be able to hold up regularly in coverage.

And Luke can’t do it alone.

