Irish like energy of D coordinator

SOUTH BEND – Brian Kelly had a relationship and a history with Brian VanGorder.

And VanGorder was a big-name hire in 2014 when Kelly tabbed him as Notre Dame’s defensive coordinator.

With Greg Hudson, Kelly’s new interim defensive coordinator, it’s a little bit different. OK, a lot.

When Hudson oh-so-quietly joined Kelly’s staff in June as a defensive analyst, the men had never worked together.

And only the most die-hard fans remember Hudson played football and baseball at Notre Dame, graduating in 1990. On a national scale, Hudson is as anonymous as his mailman.

That may begin to change today when the Irish (1-3) take on Syracuse (2-2) at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey. It’ll be their first game since VanGorder was fired on Sunday after only two full seasons with Notre Dame.

The Irish assistant ­coaches rarely speak to the media during the regular season. But short of hearing from Hudson himself, perhaps the next best person in the program is Drue Tranquill.

While at Carroll, Tranquill had first committed to Purdue, where Hudson was defensive coordinator the last three years and helped recruit Tranquill.

“I have a relationship with him probably more than the other (Notre Dame players),” Tranquill said. “His energy and passion is just incredible.”

Yes, that’s what they say.

“He loves Notre Dame,” Kelly said. “He’s got a lot of energy. I’ve been able to observe him in an analyst role and his demeanor is all of the things I’m looking for in our (players). He brings that as a staff member. He’s going to be able to continue that fire we need with all of our coaches.”

Kelly first hired VanGorder as a linebackers coach in 1989 at Grand Valley State. When Bob Diaco (Kelly’s defensive coordinator for each of Kelly’s first four years at Notre Dame) left to be coach at Connecticut, Kelly brought in VanGorder.

The résumé was extensive.

VanGorder was in the NFL in 2013 coaching the Jets linebackers. In 2012, he had been Auburn’s defensive coordinator.

Before that, VanGorder was coordinator for the Atlanta Falcons from 2008 to 2011 and – always bouncing back and forth from the NFL to college – was the Georgia coordinator from 2001 to 2004. Big gigs.

But at Notre Dame, fans and commentators constantly hounded VanGorder with complaints about his playbook being too complicated. Finally, Kelly seemed to agree, making a change after the defense’s awful start (454 yards allowed per game) to this season.

“I have sympathy for the man,” Tranquill said. “It was not just VanGorder’s fault. It’s a cutthroat business, and I personally feel a sort of responsibility. It’s a really hard situation; it’s just real life.”

At Purdue, Hudson’s units ranked 111th, 82nd and 105th.

At East Carolina, in five seasons as the defensive coordinator, Hudson’s rankings: 81, 46, 84, 41 and 72. And in the same post at Minnesota from 2000 to 2004, his units were 40th, 35th, 48th, 74th, and 61st.

Not flashy. No NFL experience.

But maybe he’s just what the Irish need. It’s less about X’s and O’s now and more about morale, which is why Kelly is assuming the scheming on defense to let Hudson initially focus on being a motivator.

“We’ll write the music and he’ll be the lead singer,” Kelly said. “Greg is empowered to bring the enthusiasm, passion, camaraderie. Those things are what I need from Greg.”

And that’s apparently what his first week has been like.

“He’s always using stories, a little bit of humor in his coaching,” linebacker James Onwualu said. “And there hasn’t been a day I’ve seen him walking around monotone.”

