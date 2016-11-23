Irish must give up 2012-13 wins

Notre Dame vs. Southern California When: 3:30 p.m. Saturday Where: Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum TV: ABC Radio: 1190 AM, 92.3 FM, 107.3 FM

A “nightmare” was Brian Kelly’s label for this season.

And that was on Saturday, well before Tuesday’s NCAA bombshell that all of Notre Dame’s 21 wins from 2012 and 2013 are vacated.

In 2012, the Irish went 12-0 in the regular season to earn a trip to the national title game. In 2013, they followed an 8-4 regular season by beating Rutgers in the Pinstripe Bowl.

The Irish will appeal that ruling from the Committee on Infractions, a ruling relating to a case of academic misconduct by a former student trainer.

According to Notre Dame’s release, “she wrote papers for” players, and the university said it found that out in 2014 and retroactively lowered grades.

The panel that heard Notre Dame’s case – a panel led by Southeastern Conference Commissioner Greg Sankey, chairman of the Committee on Infractions – also levied a year of probation on the program, starting Tuesday and lasting through Nov. 21, 2017, as well as a $5,000 fine for the school. The probation doesn’t include any bowl or scholarship punishments.

Kelly, in his seventh and most difficult year as Irish coach, sounded furious at his weekly news conference about the vacating of wins.

“When you hear vacating wins, you think of a lack of institutional control,” Kelly said. “You hear of clear abuse within a university relative to extra benefits, things of that nature. And when these don’t even come close to that, you never think it would happen.”

But it did, and now Notre Dame’s year grows grimmer.

The Irish are 4-7 entering their regular-season finale this week at Southern California.

During their bye week last month, Athletic Director Jack Swarbrick felt compelled to publicly state Kelly would still be the coach entering 2017.

“This matter has nothing to do with me and my status here; any criticism out there about me right now is because we’re 4-7,” Kelly said. “It’s nothing to do with the announcement that came out here today.”

An NCAA release said the trainer engaged in academic misconduct with two players and provided six others with impermissible academic aid. For the six players who got extra help, the trainer aided them in a total of 18 courses over two academic years.

No players were named by either the NCAA or university, nor was the ex-trainer named, but the report stems from an investigation that began in August 2014, when the university suspended defensive lineman Ishaq Williams, receiver DaVaris Daniels, linebacker Kendall Moore and cornerback KeiVarae Russell, who weren’t allowed to play that season. The school later benched safety Eilar Hardy, who was allowed to return in midseason. Russell returned and played for the Irish last season.

An appeal to the Infractions Appeals Committee will be heard at an undetermined date.

“We believe the penalty imposed is not justified,” Notre Dame President John Jenkins said in a statement issued by the school. “We disagree with the decision of the panel to impose, at its own discretion, a vacation of records. In past academic misconduct cases, the Committee on Infractions has imposed this penalty only when it has found serious institutional misconduct, such as actions with the direct involvement or knowledge of a coach or academic personnel, a failure to monitor or a lack of institutional control. NCAA staff and the panel agreed with Notre Dame that no such institutional misconduct occurred in this case.”

Asked about culpability on his part, Kelly said, “Zero.

“Here’s what I can tell you: We did the right thing (self-reporting to the NCAA),” Kelly said. “And if doing the right thing means you’ve got to put an asterisk next to these wins, that’s fine with me. We still beat Oklahoma. We still beat Wake Forest, we still beat all those teams. If that makes you feel better, that’s fine with me.

“Let’s not kid ourselves; 80 percent of colleges go through cheating. That doesn’t condone it, but we know the culture.”

