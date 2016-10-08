Irish offense shows no letdown from '15

Notre Dame at North Carolina State When: Noon today Where: Carter-Finley Stadium, Raleigh, N.C. TV: ABC Radio: 1190 AM, 92.3 FM, 107.3 FM

SOUTH BEND – Going as far back as spring practice, it had been unclear what Notre Dame’s offense could become.

Five games into the season, that picture is starting to come into focus – and looks familiar.

Every year takes on its own shape, but the surprise is how the Irish (2-3) have made such a seamless offensive transition.

Most thought the DeShone Kizer-led attack would need to evolve and develop over the course of 2016. There were so many key losses, after all.

C.J. Prosise, a 1,000-yard rusher. Will Fuller, a 1,000-yard receiver. Nick Martin and Ronnie Stanley, anchors of the offensive line. Amir Carlisle and Chris Brown, two seniors who combined for 80 catches.

All six players helped make Notre Dame an elite offense in 2015. All six at least got into an NFL team’s training camp.

Without them, conventional wisdom held, the Irish would endure at least a bit of a scoring drop-off early in 2016.

Instead, this offense has clicked faster and better than anyone imagined.

The hiccups in the running game and along the offensive line have been trumped by the explosiveness of a passing game that is making opponents think back to 2015.

The Irish are averaging 39.8 points a game. That’s even 5.6 points more than last year’s average of 34.2, which ranked 34th in the 128-team Football Bowl Subdivision.

Moreover, the Irish have produced a nearly identical number in yards per play. They are averaging 6.94 yards per play, 14th in the FBS, after ranking sixth last year at 7.02.

How could so much change yet so much stay the same?

Even coach Brian Kelly struggles with that question as he prepares his team to face North Carolina State (3-1) on the road today. But he has enjoyed watching it all come together.

“We’re averaging 40 points a game and 500 yards,” Kelly said. “I don’t know how to answer the question. If I was to stand here in front of you at the start of the season and say, ‘Hey, we’re going into the sixth game averaging 40 points a game,’ I probably would take it.”

There are a couple of ways to look at today as a challenge.

The Wolfpack (3-1) is tied for 37th in the FBS in fewest points allowed, and this should be the second-best defense the Irish have faced.

“They do a lot of things offensively,” Wolfpack coach Dave Doeren said of the Irish. “There is a lot of max protection, deep shots down the field. They score fast. We’ve got to use pressure when we need to.”

Complicating things for the offenses will be the potential of significant rain and wind as Hurricane Matthew continues to distress the East Coast. The Irish did “wet ball” drills throughout practices this week, including dunking balls in water between plays and spraying water on guys’ hands.

The elements may be the only thing that can slow down an offense pairing new fixtures – Equanimeous St. Brown, Torii Hunter Jr., C.J. Sanders and Sam Mustipher – with a returning quarterback in Kizer to turn in the old stellar results.

“Everyone expected, after losing Will, to try to take away our vertical threats, but we quickly found out we had the same speed and size,” Kizer said. “The game plans aren’t too much different from last year. The mindset on offense isn’t much different. We have the opportunity to score every time. And so far we’ve (been) pretty successful.”

cgoff@jg.net