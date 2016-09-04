Irish primed to have 'fun year'

Notre Dame at Texas When: 7:30 p.m. today Where: Darrell K. Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium, Austin, Texas TV: ABC Radio: 1190 AM, 92.3 FM, 107.3 FM

SOUTH BEND – If Notre Dame really is destined for the College Football Playoff a lot of things have to go right.

Players cannot afford any more maturity issues. The key to the season might be how the secondary and defensive line come together. Torii Hunter Jr. has to be ready to be the No. 1 receiver. And Carroll graduate Drue Tranquill can’t take a step backward with his health.

For a team operating with a thin margin of error, the Irish found lofty heights at No. 10 in the AP preseason Top 25.

Starting tonight at Darrell K. Royal-Memorial Stadium in Austin, Texas, we will begin to find out where the Irish truly stand. Are they ready for the big time or do they still have a ways to go?

Take a leap of faith, left tackle Mike McGlinchey said.

“I think we’re gonna have a special year,” he said. “A lot of special guys and guys willing to sacrifice what they want to get the job done. And I’m not going to predict anything, but it’s going to be a fun year.”

This season opens just as the last one did – with the Irish playing Texas. But instead of South Bend, where the Irish won 38-3, the location has switched to a Big 12 stadium.

“It gives us confidence, and we have a comfort; it’s not like the first show against Texas,” starting outside linebacker James Onwualu said. “At the same time, we know they did not forget last year and will be coming at us down there.”

Just as having six players arrested last month put a dark cloud over the Irish, Texas is operating under a sense that coach Charlie Strong needs a good season to save his job.

“Now once (I) have settled into this job, and going into the third year now, it’s just making sure your coaches and players are ready,” Strong said. “Oh, I’m a lot more comfortable. I really like this team now. We are not that team anymore (that lost 38-3 at Notre Dame). That is not us. Totally different.”

Strong is keeping secret the identity of his quarterback, but will use both freshman Shane Buechele and senior Tyrone Swoopes, regardless of which one really is tonight’s starter.

Not since Colt McCoy hit on 71 percent of his passes in 2009 have the Longhorns seen elite play from a quarterback.

As the Irish enter this year of high expectations, their ace in the hole is coach Brian Kelly.

He’s given Notre Dame a winning vision and recruited the talent for a 10-2 regular season in 2015 and trip to the Fiesta Bowl. Now Kelly says to trust him and he will make his quarterback situation work.

Who’ll lead the first series? Kelly is mum. DeShone Kizer or Malik Zaire? Both will play.

It’s a good problem to have at quarterback, but elsewhere the Irish have revamped their personnel out of necessity as Ronnie Stanley, Nick Martin, Will Fuller, KeiVarae Russell, Joe Schmidt, Sheldon Day and Jaylon Smith all moved on.

“Our season came down to five or six points (last year),” defensive end Isaac Rochell said. “Five or six points and we would have went to the playoff. You have to finish.”

While so much could trip this team up, the Irish players are claiming they’ll have a big year. Rochell is among them.

“Puzzle’s almost done,” he said. “This year in particular we’ve got to focus on details. That’s the last piece.

“I think we’re going to dominate.”

