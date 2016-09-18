Irish rally falls short

SOUTH BEND – A blown coverage killed what might’ve been a miraculous comeback Saturday night by Notre Dame.

And as good a program as No. 12 Michigan State has, and as close as the 36-28 final score ended up, it was an alarming performance by the 18th-ranked Irish as they fell to 1-2 on the season.

Under the lights at Notre Dame Stadium, they too often looked the part of a pretender, not a contender for the College Football Playoff as they were often billed in the preseason.

For most of the second and third quarters, the Spartans (2-0) pushed them around and stole their lunch money, as a 73-yard touchdown run by Gerald Holmes made it 36-7 with 3:45 left in the third quarter.

DeShone Kizer, who hit on 20 of 37 passes for 344 yards and two touchdowns with one interception, was almost able to bring Notre Dame all the way back.

Clinging desperately to a 36-28 lead, and facing a third-and-7 at their own 17-yard line with 2:39 remaining, the Spartans iced the game when quarterback Tyler O’Connor got great protection and found Donnie Corley wide open deep on the right side for 28 yards.

Kizer had led a flurry that began with a 15-yard TD pass to Equanimeous St. Brown, then a 3-yard TD run by the redshirt sophomore, then a 12-yard TD pass to tight end Durham Smythe with 6:02 left.

A slow start was costly, as the Irish trailed 15-7 at halftime.

Their five significant drives (putting aside the final series of the half in which the Irish tried a Hail Mary that was tantalizingly close to being snared by Chase Claypool) in the first half resulted in one TD, three punts and a turnover.

O’Connor finished the game 19 of 26 for 241 yards with two TDs passes and one pick, which came when Notre Dame defensive lineman Daelin Hayes tipped a pass in coverage that was snared by free safety Devin Studstill.

With 9:30 left in the first half, Michigan State freshman Donnie Corley just flat-out won a jump ball situation against Cole Luke, Notre Dame’s No. 1 corner.

Luke had his hands on it, but Corley wrestled it away, and his 38-yard TD was followed by a gutsy trick play.

Michigan State coach Mark Dantonio had Matt Macksood, a wideout, take a direct snap on the extra point, and Macksood threw to Josiah Price, a tight end by trade, for the two-point conversion that gave the Spartans an 8-7 lead.

From there, they went on to make it 36 unanswered points that may take Notre Dame’s ultimate goal off the table.

