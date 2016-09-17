Irish ready for tough test

Michigan State at Notre Dame
Records: Notre Dame (1-1), Michigan St. (1-0)
When: 7:30 p.m. today
Where: Notre Dame Stadium, South Bend
TV: NBC
Radio: 1190 AM, 92.3 FM, 107.3 FM
3 storylines to watch
Michigan State’s press: One thing Notre Dame wide receivers will have to do is consistently beat press coverage, with Michigan State’s cornerbacks trying to negate the Irish speed by slowing them down at the line of scrimmage.
The Spartans show a lot of press against most opponents, and beating it requires shiftiness and proper technique.
“You know they’re going to see if their DBs are tougher than our receivers,” Notre Dame wideout Torii Hunter Jr. said. “Really we’ve just got to run, be as physical as they are, because they’re going to be physical, they’re going to try to push you out of bounds, they’re going to grab and hold, and they’re going to do it every time and test you just to see what your manhood is like.”
Injury report: Notre Dame starting cornerback Shaun Crawford (foot) is out for the season. No. 3 corner Devin Butler is both suspended and injured (foot). Backup corner Nick Watkins (arm) is out. …
Michigan State is healthy, although linebacker Ed Davis figures to be limited after just learning of his NCAA eligibility Sept. 9, a week after the Spartans’ opener. Davis was a starter in 2014 but missed all of last year with a knee injury.
Notre Dame ground game vs. Spartans’ run defense: For four straight seasons, Michigan State’s defense has ranked in the top 25 in fewest yards allowed per rushing attempt. But the Irish ground game is off to a strong start, with four touchdowns and 5 yards per carry, making this strength against strength.
“They have good running backs, no doubt,” Michigan State co-defensive coordinator Mike Tressell said. “And their offensive line is good as well. They run the ball well to the point where you have to commit to stopping the run. They certainly run well enough that people are like, ‘Wow, we have to get people in the box.’ ”
Prediction: Notre Dame 30, Michigan State 24
– Chris Goff, The Journal Gazette
cgoff@jg.net
SOUTH BEND – The same word kept coming out of Brian Kelly’s mouth Tuesday at his weekly news conference, over and over again until the count climbed up to an even dozen.
The word was “physical,” and Notre Dame’s coach was using it to describe Michigan State’s play. Translation: look for a grinding, gruesome game.
“All our guys like contact,” Kelly said. “They will rise to the occasion of what the game calls for and mental toughness that’s necessary to match what Michigan State is all about.”
Although Kelly doesn’t want to say it publicly, tonight is a must-win game for the No. 18 Irish (1-1). They can’t afford another loss and hope to make the College Football Playoff.
“We know it’s an important game for us as far as the rest of our season goes,” starting wide receiver Torii Hunter Jr. said. “I think everybody has a sense of how important this game is, and we just try not to make it known and ignore the noise.”
Over the past six years, the Spartans have risen to national contention with five 10-win seasons, four bowl wins, two victories in the Big Ten’s title game and a 2015 CFP berth.
But the last time Michigan State beat Notre Dame, Snapchat hadn’t even been introduced. The Spartans won 34-31 in overtime in 2010 but have since lost all three in a series the Irish lead 48-28-1.
This year marks the 50th anniversary of the tie, which occurred Nov. 19, 1966, in a clash billed as the “Game of the Century” because it had No. 1 Notre Dame on the road versus No. 2 Michigan State.
George Goeddeke, Notre Dame’s starting center in that game, returned to campus a few years ago and shared his memories of it with the team.
“He told us that story,” left tackle Mike McGlinchey said. “That would absolutely drive me insane. No. 1 versus No. 2, and the game ends in a tie, I don’t know if I’d be able to stomach that. At least give me the feeling of a loss and not what could have been.”
If Michigan State-Notre Dame is to be classified as a rivalry, players and coaches on both sides helped out and spent the week treating it as such.
“You know how big a game is when all the former Spartans are hitting you up telling you how much this means,” said senior Tyler O’Connor, who is an unknown commodity as a first-year starting quarterback.
Actually, O’Connor serves as a microcosm for the game as a whole – no one knows yet how good either team really is.
No. 12 Michigan State (1-0) beat Furman 28-13, then had an unusually early bye to fix some of the issues from the opener. O’Connor’s offense generated only 361 yards. The Spartans made two turnovers and ceded 120 penalty yards in a performance that didn’t look like the 12-2 team of 2015.
“We have to learn a lot about our team,” coach Mark Dantonio said. “Played one game. I think we have a good team. Remains to be seen.”
For Notre Dame, DeShone Kizer continues to grow as a quarterback and leader, and the offense has confidence, but the Irish have to worry about their young, banged-up secondary.
Under the lights at Notre Dame Stadium, there will be some answers, but the fun part of this game will be seeing if it’s as physical as Kelly thinks.
“This is not UFC,” he said. “This is not a boxing match. (But) our team is physical and strong enough to match up with anybody.”
