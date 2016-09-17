Irish ready for tough test

Michigan State at Notre Dame

Records: Notre Dame (1-1), Michigan St. (1-0)

When: 7:30 p.m. today

Where: Notre Dame Stadium, South Bend

TV: NBC

Radio: 1190 AM, 92.3 FM, 107.3 FM

3 storylines to watch

Michigan State’s press: One thing Notre Dame wide receivers will have to do is consistently beat press coverage, with Michigan State’s cornerbacks trying to negate the Irish speed by slowing them down at the line of scrimmage.

The Spartans show a lot of press against most opponents, and beating it requires shiftiness and proper technique.

“You know they’re going to see if their DBs are tougher than our receivers,” Notre Dame wideout Torii Hunter Jr. said. “Really we’ve just got to run, be as physical as they are, because they’re going to be physical, they’re going to try to push you out of bounds, they’re going to grab and hold, and they’re going to do it every time and test you just to see what your manhood is like.”

Injury report: Notre Dame starting cornerback Shaun Crawford (foot) is out for the season. No. 3 corner Devin Butler is both suspended and injured (foot). Backup corner Nick Watkins (arm) is out. …

Michigan State is healthy, although linebacker Ed Davis figures to be limited after just learning of his NCAA eligibility Sept. 9, a week after the Spartans’ opener. Davis was a starter in 2014 but missed all of last year with a knee injury.

Notre Dame ground game vs. Spartans’ run defense: For four straight seasons, Michigan State’s defense has ranked in the top 25 in fewest yards allowed per rushing attempt. But the Irish ground game is off to a strong start, with four touchdowns and 5 yards per carry, making this strength against strength.

“They have good running backs, no doubt,” Michigan State co-defensive coordinator Mike Tressell said. “And their offensive line is good as well. They run the ball well to the point where you have to commit to stopping the run. They certainly run well enough that people are like, ‘Wow, we have to get people in the box.’ ”

Prediction: Notre Dame 30, Michigan State 24

– Chris Goff, The Journal Gazette

