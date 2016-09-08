Irish receiver making his mark

Notre Dame vs. Nevada When: 3:30 p.m. Saturday Where: Notre Dame Stadium, South Bend TV: NBC Radio: 1190 AM, 92.3 FM, 107.3 FM

SOUTH BEND – German is the primary language spoken in Equanimeous St. Brown’s home in Orange County, California, so it was no ordinary recruiting trip.

California’s fertile ground had always turned up talent for Notre Dame, but Brian Kelly knew this 6-foot-5, 200-pound wide receiver was unique in more ways than one.

“It was an interesting home visit,” said Kelly, greeted by the father, John Brown, with a GoPro camera on his head. “It was the first time I was taped going into a home visit, so I was kind of nervous at first.

“(The German) was good because I was totally confused most of the night, which is why we got him, because I couldn’t talk. It was perfect.”

And well worth the effort.

After the way St. Brown introduced himself to the college football world Sunday, a little discomfort now seems a small price for the Irish coach.

His sophomore had a team-high five catches for 75 yards and two scores in Notre Dame’s 50-47, season-opening double-overtime loss at Texas – his first start.

“I think he gained some great confidence,” Kelly said, “and it’s what we recruited him for – a long, athletic kid.”

St. Brown credited his success to quarterback DeShone Kizer, who was informed Wednesday that he will be the starter Saturday against Nevada (1-0) in South Bend.

“All I know,” Kizer said of the decision.

Kizer completed 15 of 24 passes for 215 yards and five touchdowns while he also ran for 77 yards and another score against the Longhorns. His competition for job, Malik Zaire, completed 2 of 5 passes for 23 yards and ran twice for 11 yards.

St. Brown, a four-star prospect out of Servite High School in Anaheim, played in seven games as a freshman last year. He caught one pass for eight yards; the best thing he did was block a punt against – fittingly – Southern California.

“It takes a lot of work to make the big jump from high school to college,” St. Brown said. “Everyone has a lot of talent. Everyone is working hard. You just have to fit in and do the best you can and hope you’re ready to play.”

St. Brown wasn’t. But he was a true student of the game.

“I learned a lot last year,” St. Brown said. “It was big to learn how to be a receiver at the Division I level.”

He can converse in three languages (English, German and French) and is the son of a two-time Mr. Universe, three-time Mr. World bodybuilder. St. Brown is indeed the most interesting man on Notre Dame. His long first name and prefix on his last are owed to his father’s free spirit, and he started lifting weights at age 5.

“Many people said it would stunt my growth,” he said. “It wasn’t true. It gave me a big advantage (in) high school.”

His name, come test time, was not such an advantage in filling in bubbles for 11 letters.

“Yeah, annoying,” he said with a smile. “There was room for my name, but sometimes they would ask for a middle name, and I’d just put a T.”

Ah, yes – his full name is Equanimeous Tristan Imhotep J. St. Brown. His two younger brothers (Osiris Adrian Amen-Ra J. St. Brown and Amon-Ra Julian Heru J. St. Brown) are both named after Egyptian gods.

Their mother, Miriam, was born in Germany. It was there she met Brown, a native of Compton, California, where 27 percent of residents live below the poverty level, according to the U.S. Census Bureau. Brown took his eldest son to Compton to play football on weekends.

“He felt it necessary for me to see what it’s like around there,” St. Brown said, “and to get my mindset like people I am going to be playing against.

“People in that environment are hungrier than other kids. It isn’t always the case, but more than likely it is. That mindset really helps you stand out.”

Stand out? His play may be the latest way for him to do that, as the nation grows just as curious as his teammates did.

“They were (curious of my background) when I first got here,” he said. “They’d heard I could speak like 10 languages. I’m like, ‘No.’ So there were a lot of rumors, but it was fun.”

cgoff@jg.net