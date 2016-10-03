Irish show signs of improvement

Notre Dame’s out of College Football Playoff contention and will remain absent from the national rankings for the foreseeable future. But Saturday’s 50-33 win over Syracuse constituted a strong first step toward a season turnaround.

With seven games remaining, the Irish (2-3) have to see how many positives they can replicate from a much-needed bounce-back performance at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey.

“I thought we did a couple of good things that you haven’t seen before,” Notre Dame coach Brian Kelly said. “We did a little 3-4 defense, a little bit more tightening up things (on defense). We’ve got to tighten up some things in terms of our basic coverage and basic fronts.”

The biggest change that seemed to please Kelly once he saw it put into practice was the increased number of players worked into the defense. Of the Irish players who are defenders by trade, 27 of them saw the field Saturday.

“We have so many young players that can’t sustain 70 or 80 plays,” Kelly said. “They’re going to be good for 20 or 30 plays, and we need to keep rolling guys in. We have a lot of depth. We have a lot of really good players that deserve to get on the field, and that’s the kind of defense we’re going to be.”

Linebacker Greer Martini had the best performance of the backups who received a larger role, with six tackles, 11/2 for loss, and a broken-up a pass.

“Greer Martini’s got to play,” Kelly said. “But all of those guys, the whole rotation, contributed. You know, (safety Nicco) Fertitta wasn’t getting any reps and played a significant role in what happened out there.”

Fertitta had four tackles; 15 Notre Dame players recorded at least three stops. Quarterback DeShone Kizer was thrilled to take a peek from the sideline as the Irish defense allowed Syracuse (2-3) only six points in the second half.

“We really evolved as the game went on, and that’s going to stay with us as we move forward,” Kizer said. “In that second half, the defense (was) just out there flying around. The second half showed that the (young defenders) are able to learn from their mistakes.”

The defense forced four straight punts and a turnover on downs on Syracuse’s first five series of the second half. Kizer, whose offense gained 657 yards, said the difference between Saturday’s win and the previous week’s home loss to Duke was all about attitude.

“The whole team has had smiles on their faces,” Kizer said. “We’re dancing on the sidelines. We’re getting back to what we should’ve been doing the whole season.”

This week’s preparation for a road game against North Carolina State should be less tumultuous than last week, which featured the firing of defensive coordinator Brian VanGorder.

“Yeah, it was an interesting week,” defensive end Isaac Rochell said. “I think we did check a lot of boxes (against the Orange). We have a lot of positive takeaways.”

Notes: Running back Tarean Folston was held out because of a sprained ankle, Kelly revealed Sunday. But the coach expressed optimism Folston would play at North Carolina State. … Backup cornerback Nick Watkins (arm) is out for the season because of the need for surgery.

