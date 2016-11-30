Irish solid at line, beat Hawkeyes

Scoreboard Notre Dame 92, Iowa 78 Pittsburgh 73, Maryland 59 Penn State 67, Georgia Tech 60 Wisconsin 77, Syracuse 60 Illinois 88, NC State 74 Duke 78, Michigan State 69

SOUTH BEND – Bonzie Colson had a season-high 24 points and career-high 17 rebounds, Steve Vasturia tied a career high with 22 points, and Notre Dame overcame squandering a 15-point lead in the first half to beat Iowa 92-78 on Tuesday night in the ACC/Big Ten Challenge.

Colson made all 12 of his free throws and Vasturia made all seven of his as Notre Dame (7-0) made 30 of 33 free throws while the Iowa was 12 of 16. The Irish also had a 45-32 advantage in rebounds.

New Haven graduate V.J. Beachem and Matt Farrell each added 16 for the Irish.

The Irish finished with 14 turnovers and just 11 assists to improve to 7-0 for the third time in 17 seasons under Mike Brey. The Irish also won their first seven in 2001 and got off to their best start at 8-0 in 2010.

Iowa (3-4) had its largest lead of the second half at 52-50 when Notre Dame hit four straight shots and Iowa missed four straight during a 10-0 run capped by Vasturia driving through the lane for a layup to give Notre Dame a 60-52 lead.

The Irish extended the lead to 79-63 on a jumper by Farrell.

Freshman Jordan Bohanon, whose previous season high was six points, finished with a team-high 23 points. Peter Jok, coming off a career-high 42 points against Memphis, struggled throughout, making 4 of 20 shots for 15 points.

Iowa led 15-14 with 11:21 left in the first half but Notre Dame went on a 20-6 run to take a 34-21 lead with 5:47 left in the first.

Notre Dame extended the lead to 41-26 with 3:23 remaining in the first half but the Hawkeyes went on a 13-0 run to go into the break down just 41-39.

The Irish had four turnovers in less than six minutes, 11 in the first half.