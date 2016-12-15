Irish staff depletion continues

Add offensive coordinator to Brian Kelly’s shopping list.

After two seasons as Notre Dame’s offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach, Mike Sanford Jr. was introduced Wednesday as the next head coach at Western Kentucky.

Kelly’s staff has openings at two other spots – defensive coordinator and, reportedly, special-teams coordinator, so the Irish coach will stay busy.

Sanford, 34, was part of a three-man collaboration with Notre Dame’s offense. Kelly and associate head coach Mike Denbrock handled most play-calling duties while Sanford focused more on quarterbacks.

Although the Irish went 4-8 this year, Western Kentucky still thought enough of Sanford to make him the replacement for Jeff Brohm, who last week took the head job at Purdue.

Sanford recalled his 2010 stopover at WKU during his journey through the coaching ranks. He was in such a rush to get to his first head coaching job that it got him a speeding ticket on his way to Western Kentucky.

“I realized right then and there that this is the job I would love to have at some point,” Sanford said at his introductory news conference. “There are no words to quantify just how excited I am to be the head football coach here. That was evidenced by the speeding ticket as we transitioned from Indiana to Bowling Green. The ticket was only for five miles an hour (over the speed limit), so it wasn’t a big one.

“But it gives you an illustration of how excited we are to be here.”

Sanford received a four-year contract that pays an annual base salary of $800,000.

Defensive coordinator and interim coach Nick Holt will guide WKU (10-3) in the Boca Raton Bowl against Memphis (8-4) on Tuesday before handing the reins over to Sanford. Given his background and familiarity with the program and community, WKU Athletic Director Todd Stewart foresees a smooth transition on and off the field.

“Mike is not new to WKU and in 2010 he experienced firsthand the challenges this program was facing,” the AD said. “I said we would hire the best person to keep this train rolling, and I could not be happier or have more confidence in our next conductor.”

Even after just his first year in South Bend, Sanford’s name popped up in regard to several job openings such as Virginia and Syracuse, and it was only a matter of time, people would say, until he led his own team.

Sanford’s reputation is as one of the nation’s brightest young offensive minds and as a developer of signal-callers.

In 2015, Malik Zaire and DeShone Kizer combined for 3,312 passing yards as Notre Dame went to the Fiesta Bowl. And in 2016, Kizer threw for 26 touchdowns and ran for eight more, which did enough for his NFL draft stock that he announced Monday his intent to leave school for the NFL.

Sanford came to the Irish from Boise State, which went 12-2 during his only year as offensive coordinator. The Broncos were among the most explosive offenses in the FBS in 2014, finishing No. 9 in scoring and 14th in total yards.

Sanford also coached under David Shaw at Stanford as a running backs coach (2011-12) and quarterbacks and receivers coach (2013). In 2010, he was the passing game coordinator at Western Kentucky, and now he’ll return to run the entire operation for the Hilltoppers.

“Congrats,” Notre Dame left tackle Mike McGlinchey wrote to Sanford on Twitter. “Been a great two years. Can’t thank you enough for what you’ve done for me and ND!”

Sanford promised an up-tempo, multiple offensive scheme at WKU with a focus on defense and added that’s important to do things that reflects the roster he has.

“Everything here is about the pursuit,” he said.

Note: The Irish announced the signing of C.J. Holmes, a running back from Cheshire Academy in Connecticut, as the fourth member of their 2017 recruiting class to enroll early.

The Associated Press contributed to this story.

