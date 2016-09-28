Irish to tap into defensive depth

Notre Dame vs. Syracuse When: Noon Saturday Where: MetLife Stadium, East Rutherford, New Jersey TV: ABC, ESPN or ESPN2 Radio: 1190 AM, 92.3 FM, 107.3 FM

SOUTH BEND – Strength in numbers. The more the merrier. Timeshares.

Characterize it however you want, but Notre Dame’s new approach on defense, as outlined by coach Brian Kelly on Tuesday at his weekly press conference, is to get more players rotating in and out of games.

“You’re going to see a lot more players playing,” Kelly said. “There is going to be some depth, some camaraderie. We need to get that morale up on defense, and we will do that with a lot more players involved in what we’re doing.”

After the Irish fell to 1-3 with a home loss to Duke, Kelly phoned Notre Dame athletic director Jack Swarbrick and asked for and received permission to fire defensive coordinator Brian VanGorder. That seismic shock landed Sunday afternoon, with defensive analyst Greg Hudson taking over VanGorder’s duties.

“I didn’t think we were going to move in the right direction unless a change was made,” Kelly said. “I’ve got a great staff, bringing Greg on, an experienced defensive coordinator. But I’m going to be much more involved on the defensive side of the ball and have been this week.”

Notre Dame faces Syracuse (2-2) on Saturday at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey, in its second straight game against an Atlantic Coast Conference opponent.

What they learned from Duke, which scored four touchdowns and a field goal on the Notre Dame defense and ran off 498 yards and 24 first downs, is the importance of having fresh legs in the second half.

Kelly pointed out that starting free safety Devin Studstill missed a late tackle 67 snaps into the game and also lamented that starting outside linebacker Te’von Coney whiffed on a running back on Coney’s 56th play.

“We have some guys that are overexposed,” Kelly said. “Fatigue was part of that. I’m not laying it all on fatigue, but we have to be smarter. We’ve got other players that can be in the game at that time. We’ve got to manage our players better. That’s on me. That’s on our coaches.”

Notre Dame returned only four starters on defense: cornerback Cole Luke, outside linebacker James Onwualu, end Isaac Rochell and tackle Jarron Jones. And Jones’ workload is down significantly because of past injuries.

With the Irish ranked 103rd out of 128 FBS teams in total defense, middle linebacker Nyles Morgan said Kelly is within his rights to reconsider personnel.

“He is the coach, and he will do the best for this team,” Morgan said. “He has to make that call.”

Kelly mentioned lineman Jay Hayes, linebacker Asmar Bilal, corner Donte Vaughn and linebacker Greer Martini as guys who’ll see more snaps. Safety Jalen Elliott and linemen Jonathan Bonner and Daelin Hayes also could be on the rise.

“You can’t take somebody that’s had no reps and give them 70 on Saturday,” Kelly said. “That’s impossible. But what we can start to do is put a depth chart together that gives a young man a look at saying, ‘I got a shot here. I’m part of the solution.’ I want guys to feel like they’re part of the solution here.

“I’m not saying everybody has to play and we all go have a big group hug. But we’ve got some guys out there that are dog-tired taking too many reps.”

