Irish women capture 12th road win in row

CHICAGO – Arike Ogunbowale scored 13 of her 17 points in the first quarter to help No. 2 Notre Dame beat No. 16 DePaul 75-61 on Saturday night.

The Irish (9-1) were coming off a 72-61 home loss to No. 1 UConn 72-61 on Wednesday night.

Lindsay Allen and Brianna Turner each added 14 points to help the Irish overcome 27-of-61 shooting. They have won 12 straight on the road.

Jessica January and Brooke Schulte each had 19 points for DePaul (6-3). Schulte hit three 3-pointers, but the Blue Demons shot only 36.4 percent.

January fell to the court after apparently twisting her right ankle in the second quarter but returned after having it taped.

Schulte hit two 3-pointers in the opening 51 second of the third quarter to tie it 33-all, but Ogunbowale powered in a layup moments later to put the Irish back in front.

Notre Dame put the game away with a 14-4 run in the third quarter after DePaul had tied it at 38.

The Irish didn’t trail after the opening minute and led 33-27 at the half, but Schulte hit two 3 pointers and Kelly Campbell followed up another at 4:25 in to tie it.

After Brianna Turner and Marina Mabrey each sunk two free throws, Mychal Johnson nailed a 3 from the left corner to give the Irish a 45-38 lead with 3:26 to go in the third.

Notre Dame took charge in the fourth with Johnson racing in alone on a layup to open the lead to 13 points with 6:49 to go.

Injured Irish

Top-scoring freshman Jackie Young was on the sidelines wearing a walking boot on her right foot. The guard, averaging 9.7 points through seven games, suffered an ankle injury in Notre Dame’s 72-61 loss to UConn on Wednesday. ... Sophomore guard Ali Patberg was on the bench recovering from a virus.