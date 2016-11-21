Kelly: Key seniors made great impact

Notre Dame’s class of senior contributors might be small. Replacing some of them will nonetheless be a tall task.

Saturday’s game against Virginia Tech, while a 34-31 loss, nevertheless showed the Notre Dame Stadium crowd why Senior Day represented a bittersweet goodbye to players such as James Onwualu, Scott Daly, Isaac Rochell, Cole Luke and Jarron Jones.

Onwualu recorded 10 tackles, a sack and a forced fumble, and Jones had 10 tackles, one for a loss, plus a pass breakup. Luke and Rochell made six stops apiece, while the long-snapper Daly authored his usual excellence.

“These kids are wonderful kids,” Irish coach Brian Kelly said. “I think that there’s been a good balance of (being) really excited about a new chapter in their life. But a bit, after the game, certainly reminiscing and a bit emotional.”

Those five – Onwualu, Daly, Rochell, Luke and Jones – are Notre Dame’s only front-line players certain to be out of eligibility after this season ends.

Kelly looks for that trend to continue in South Bend for the foreseeable future, where senior contributors are more the exception than rule.

“We’re going to be a young team,” Kelly said. “We’re not going to be Alabama. We’re not going to have a bunch of older players playing for us, and we’re not going to be some of the teams that are allowing them to mature at that level.

“We’re going to have to play younger players, and that’s going to be the case here moving forward. I have no problem with that.”

But he will have a problem losing this year’s five prominent seniors, including Daly, even if the Illinois native isn’t a household name.

“Maybe that is the best compliment, when you do not talk about your long-snapper for four years,” Kelly said. “To be that consistent over four years is pretty amazing, what he’s been able to accomplish here. It’s unfortunate that he doesn’t get as much of the talk. But it is one of those positions that if you don’t hear about him he’s doing a pretty good job.”

No one figured Onwualu, who spent his freshman year at receiver, would end up a pretty good starting outside linebacker with 138 career tackles.

“So many memories that I have really enjoyed,” Onwualu said. “I’m really reminiscing on the good times with the guys that I love, the team that I love and the school that I love. It’s been a blast.”

Luke has appreciated his studies in information technologies management as much as he has becoming a skilled cornerback.

“I am a stronger man and a better man since I have been here,” he said. “This education is so strong.”

Rochell, a run-stuffing defensive end, was praised by Kelly for his work as a team captain, and Jones, an oft-injured but effective defensive tackle, will leave a void in the middle.

“They’ve worked as hard as any senior group I’ve had in keeping this team together,” Kelly said. “The hardest workers during our toughest times were Isaac Rochell and James Onwualu, in particular. These seniors, they’re respected.”

