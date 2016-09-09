Kelly: Kizer to continue to be starter

Notre Dame vs. Nevada When: 3:30 p.m. Saturday Where: Notre Dame Stadium, South Bend TV: NBC Radio: 1190 AM, 92.3 FM, 107.3 FM

SOUTH BEND – Unless DeShone Kizer gets hurt or a game’s a blowout, Malik Zaire will be unlikely to see the field again this year.

Notre Dame’s seven-month quarterback soap opera ran out of steam Thursday when coach Brian Kelly made it clear that he has cast his lot with Kizer.

“We know based on what he’s done in the past that he’s a very effective starter,” Kelly said. “And I expect for him to continue in that role. If he’s not effective, not what we’ve known him to be, then we have got one heck of a (backup) quarterback ready to play.”

From spring practice to fall camp to the final snap of their season-opening, 50-47 double-overtime loss at Texas on Sunday night, the Irish’s quarterback situation has been in limbo.

It was dead even between Kizer and Zaire in camp, so Kelly used the team’s media day Aug. 17 to announce a two-man platoon for the opener.

Divergent performances in that game – Kizer passing for five touchdowns and rushing for another, and Zaire’s night consisting of four non-scoring drives – led Kelly to anoint Kizer the guy, win or lose.

“It needed to take a real solid performance (to end the timeshare),” Kelly said. “He made a pretty big statement.

“He was responsible for six touchdowns. I think I said all along I needed to let them play in a real game to break the logjam up. They were both real good (in practice). It was really tied in my eyes going into that game, and he edged ahead.”

Kizer completed 15 of 24 passes for 215 yards and, not counting sacks, ran 11 times for 85 yards. Zaire completed 2 of 5 for 23 yards and, again excluding sacks, carried twice for 11 yards. Zaire didn’t play after spearing a three-and-out drive to start the third quarter.

Zaire looked nothing like the player from 2014’s Music City Bowl, where he hit 12 of 15 passes for 96 yards and a TD and scrambled 22 times for 96 yards and a score.

Nor did Zaire resemble the guy who completed 19 of 22 passes for 313 yards and three TDs in 2015’s season opener.

But Kizer appeared an even better version of the freshman passer who led the Irish to an 8-3 record in 11 starts last year after Zaire suffered a season-ending ankle injury in Week 2.

Kelly met Wednesday with Kizer and informed him he’d be starting Saturday’s home opener against Nevada (1-0).

When Kizer met with reporters after Wednesday night’s practice, he said he knew nothing else, but Kelly filled in the blanks Thursday, declining to guarantee Zaire any more meaningful snaps.

“The last eight months I’ve learned a lot about myself as a quarterback, as a leader and a teammate,” Kizer said. “Malik will continue to challenge me, and I’m really grateful for the situation because it helped me develop into a guy who’s eager to compete play by play. It taught me how a quarterback needs to be rep-focused.”

Notes: Avery Sebastian (head) was cleared to play Saturday, but Kelly said the team will start Devin Studstill at free safety and Drue Tranquill at strong safety. … Torii Hunter Jr. (concussion) is set to practice today. A decision on his status will be made afterward.

