Kelly chalking loss up to bad coaching

Extra Points • Former Wayne standout defensive lineman Auston Robertson was on Michigan State’s dress list at Notre Dame Stadium but did not play in the game. • Tyler Newsome unleashed a 71-yard punt, Notre Dame’s longest Hunter Smith boomed a 79-yarder against Arizona State in 1998. There have only been 11 punts of 70 yards or more in the program’s history. • Josh Adams reached 1,000 career rushing yards in only his 16th game, Notre Dame’s quickest sprint to 1,000 since Darius Walker got there in 2005 in his 14th game.

SOUTH BEND – Notre Dame quarterback DeShone Kizer tried to fall on the sword and take blame for Saturday’s loss to Michigan State.

“In the third quarter, when we hit that low (a 36-7 deficit), that’s 100 percent on me, from communication errors to balls in the dirt to not making plays on my feet like I’m supposed to,” Kizer said. “I take this 100 percent on my back. We didn’t score as many points as we should have to win, and as the commander of the offense, that’s 100 percent on me.”

But the Irish (1-2) lost 36-28 to the Spartans (2-0) for a variety of reasons, and coach Brian Kelly pointed to a need for better coaching as the biggest.

“Obviously, from our perspective, we’ve got to do a better job coaching,” Kelly said. “That’s on me, starts with me, and offense, defense, and special teams (have) got to be better to win games against good competition.”

Michigan State gained 501 yards, and Kelly’s remarks on coaching were interpreted by some as a criticism of Brian VanGorder, the Irish’s third-year defensive coordinator.

Kelly and VanGorder have tried to remake the defense into an aggressive, blitzing unit that forces turnovers. But those efforts have mostly come up empty as the Irish defense ranked 73rd in the Football Bowl Subdivision in 2014, 45th last year and is currently 102nd in the 128-team FBS at 439.3 yards allowed per game.

No critique was harsher on VanGorder than Kelly’s take regarding the blown coverage that allowed Michigan State to seal the game, a third-and-7 completion with 2:39 left that found Donnie Corley wide open deep on the right side for 28 yards.

“We got them into a good third-down situation, and we don’t do a very good job on two vertical (routes) and give them an easy completion,” Kelly said. “They got two verticals, pretty standard deal, corner’s trying to midpoint two vertical, we buzz it with the underneath coverage guy, and we’re not in good position.

“Poor coaching. We aren’t coaching it well enough. If our players can’t execute a simple two vertical, corner sitting over the top and safety coming underneath, that’s on me.”

Kelly was asked Sunday whether he would give a vote of confidence to VanGorder and replied, “Absolutely, without question; there’s not a question about scheme or who’s leading it with Brian.”

Michigan State halfbacks Gerald Holmes and LJ Scott combine for 35 carries for 198 yards and three touchdowns.

Kizer completed 20 of 27 passes for 344 yards with two TDs and one interception, and he also ran for two more scores, so Kelly did not blame Kizer for the loss.

Kelly also rejected a question about whether Kizer would have to carry the team moving forward, as it dropped out of the polls Sunday.

“No,” Kelly said. “Look at college football. Defenses give up points all over. No, Kizer is not going to be asked to carry us. The entire team, and my coaching staff in particular, is in a position where they have to coach better. I’ve got to coach better. We’ve got kids that fight and have resolve.”

