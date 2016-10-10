Kelly faults play, not game plan

A day after Notre Dame’s loss at North Carolina State, Notre Dame coach Brian Kelly declined to join the chorus second-guessing his team’s offensive game plan.

Facing heavy rain and wind gusts up to 50 mph courtesy of Hurricane Matthew, the Irish nonetheless dropped back to pass 31 times and called only 33 designed running plays in Saturday’s ugly, 10-3 defeat.

“Yeah, I want to run the ball more effectively in those situations,” Kelly said Sunday. “But I’m not going to second-guess what we do either. If we start doing that, then we are going down the wrong track.”

Notre Dame (2-4) fumbled four times, recovering two, and gained only 113 yards on 64 plays. It was the worst performance in total offense by a Football Bowl Subdivision team versus North Carolina State since 2004.

The only touchdown of the game came as the Wolfpack (4-1) blocked a punt by Tyler Newsome and returned it 16 yards for the lead.

“Obviously (came) down to the blocked punt (and) return,” Kelly said. “I’m disappointed primarily in our inability to mount anything offensively and the (three) turnovers on the offensive side of the ball.”

The Irish went scoreless in the first half for the first time since the 2012 BCS national championship game, and Notre Dame’s 48 total yards in the first half were the program’s fewest since gaining nine in the first two quarters of a 2008 game against Southern California.

“We’re looking for wins, not improvement on one side of the ball or the other,” Kelly said. “Although I was very pleased with our physicality, toughness and tackling, I’m just extremely disappointed in the offensive execution and lack of ability to manage the snapping of the football, which was atrocious, as well.”

Kelly did offer first-year starting center Sam Mustipher a break given the downpour in Raleigh, North Carolina.

But the game plan was the real target of scrutiny, and while the Wolfpack ran 51 times and passed only 14, the Irish kept going to the air and suffered 17 incompletions and five sacks with only nine completed passes for 54 yards.

“In terms of altering the game plan, you have some specific runs and certain passes that you’re going to lean on when you come to the stadium and see the conditions as they are,” Kelly said. “Yeah, I think it is easy to look back on things and wish I did that, wish I did that, could have done that. You know, I’ve been doing this a long time. Probably got asked that question after every loss.”

Notes: Kelly said running back Tarean Folston (ankle) might have played in better weather. … Kelly said the Atlantic Coast Conference, of which North Carolina State is a member, ultimately made the decision to play the game. “Those calls are outside our purview,” he said. “They tell us to play the game and we got to play.”

cgoff@jg.net