Kelly says he will be back with Irish in '17

The Brian Kelly Watch is off, according to Brian Kelly.

Contrary to media reports, Notre Dame’s coach insists he is not exploring other job options, his denial coming in the form of a late-night statement issued by the school.

“I have not been, am not and will not be interested in options outside Notre Dame,” Kelly said in the statement, released Sunday morning. “I’m fully committed to leading this program in the future.”

With speculation swirling in October that Kelly was in trouble, athletic director Jack Swarbrick backed him with a public vote of confidence and told ESPN that Kelly would coach the Irish in their 2017 opener.

They ended their bitterly disappointing 2016 season at 4-8, their second-worst record since 1963, surpassed only by Charlie Weis’ 3-9 finish in ’07.

Weis stayed on as coach for 2008 and 2009 before back-to-back 6-6 regular seasons led Notre Dame to dismiss him.

Just recently did the Irish make their final payment on Weis’ $18.9 million buyout, and canning Kelly would be the start of another expense.

But when it comes to the six-year contract extension Kelly signed in January that runs through the 2021 season, Notre Dame seems committed.

Since Saturday’s 45-27 loss at Southern California finally drew the curtain on 2016, there have been no indications Notre Dame is ready to end Kelly’s tenure, which is at seven seasons.

That’s a longer tenure than Weis (five) or Ty Willingham (three) or Bob Davie (five). It has been a more successful tenure (six bowl appearances) than any since Lou Holtz, who coached his last game in 1996.

Notre Dame has the right coach, Kelly’s players insist.

“It (criticism of Kelly) is garbage,” said defensive tackle Jarron Jones, who concluded his college career on Saturday. “Coach Kelly deserves another chance if people are talking about him being fired. It’s one bad season. He took us to the national championship (in 2012) and to the Fiesta Bowl last season. He’s a great coach and just one trip-up doesn’t mean he should be fired.”

Whether Kelly leaves of his own accord is a different matter, and those Yahoo! and ESPN reports cited unnamed sources as saying the coach’s representatives were looking at possibilities, maybe the NFL.

“I felt I was clear with the media following (Saturday’s) game at USC when I was asked about my desire to be back as the head football coach at Notre Dame,” Kelly said in the statement, noting “in light of media reports that surfaced afterward” it was necessary to restate his position.

Kelly spent much of his postgame press conference Saturday talking on the future.

He plans to conduct exit interviews with players Wednesday, Thursday and Friday and, as he does every year, meet with Swarbrick to discuss how the season went.

No one – players, coaches, fans – can argue it went well.

This is Kelly’s first year to not qualify for a bowl game since 2004, and that was his first year at Central Michigan.

“I thought we could play with anybody this year,” Kelly said. “Just not able to sustain consistent performances for four quarters. We’ve shown a propensity for self-inflicted wounds, be it special teams or offense or defense. They’re all correctable through experience and our offseason program.”

In order to move forward, the Irish need to know Kelly is in place as coach. They need to hire a defensive coordinator to replace Brian VanGorder, who was fired four games into the season. And they wait to see whether quarterback DeShone Kizer enters the NFL draft.

“I have no idea,” Kizer said Saturday of whether he’ll stay in school for his junior season.

cgoff@jg.net