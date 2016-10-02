Kizer's big day covers for shaky Irish defense

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. – Notre Dame will count this as progress after a week of upheaval and adjustments for a beleaguered defense. The Irish might have been only leprechaun-sized steps forward, but they will take it.

Notre Dame tightened up its tackling and held Syracuse to seven points in the second half, and DeShone Kizer made up for most of the Irish’s ills with one of the best passing games in school history.

Kizer threw for a career-best 471 yards and the Irish snapped a two-game losing streak by defeating Syracuse 50-33 Saturday.

In the first game since coach Brian Kelly fired defensive coordinator Brian VanGorder, the Irish (2-3) gave up more than 30 points for the fourth time this season and 489 yards to Syracuse’s up-tempo spread offense.

“I wasn’t crazy about going against this offense. I much rather have been going against something a little bit different because of their tempo and how they spread you out and with all the freshman DBs that (we) play. That’s not always the greatest matchup,” Kelly said. “But I felt like the morale was really good on Wednesday and that’s what I was looking to get back. The morale.”

The tackling on punt coverage still needs work. Syracuse’s Brisly Estime had a 74-yard return late in the first half that setup a touchdown and left Kelly fuming on the sideline. Estime added a 38-yard return.

Kizer made it all OK for Notre Dame at MetLife Stadium.

He connected on three touchdown passes – two to Equanimeous St. Brown – that covered at least 54 yards each and ran for a score. Kizer hit a rough patch at end of the first half when he took a 17-yard sack that knocked the Irish out of field goal range and threw an interception.

Kelly said he told Kizer at halftime to stop trying to force big plays.

“When we went back out, relaxed up, took his words and ran with it,” said Kizer, who threw for more yards in a victory than any quarterback in Notre Dame history.

Eric Dungey passed for 363 yards and two touchdowns and ran for three scores for Syracuse (2-3).

Notes: Kelly elevated Greg Hudson from analyst to coordinator and got more involved in the defense last week. Kelly kept his pledge to play more defensive players and make tweaks. The Irish mixed in some 3-4 alignments and their defensive backs changed techniques to better guard deep routes. Cornerback Luke Cole was moved to nickel­back, lining up inside instead of out.

There is still work to be done. The secondary, at times playing four freshmen, was porous and the front got little pressure. Positives: The Orange ran for only 3.4 yards per carry and the Irish did a solid job of tackling after the catch. Syracuse had 266 yards in the last three quarters.

“We need to continue to improve on tackling,” defensive lineman Isaac Rochell said. “I would say we did better, but we still left a lot out there.” …

The first five minutes produced five touchdowns, one for each possession. Plus, Notre Dame had its second blocked PAT returned for a 2-point defensive conversion this season. The Irish did it against Texas, too. Jarron Jones got the block again and this time Cole picked up the bouncing ball and scored.

Add it all up and it was 23-13 Irish with 10:06 left in the first quarter.

“They have a dynamic offense and when they come out it’s a big splash,” Babers said.