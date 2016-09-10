Nevada at Notre Dame

Records: Notre Dame (0-1), Nevada (1-0)

When: 3:30 p.m. today

Where: Notre Dame Stadium, South Bend

TV: NBC

Radio: 1190 AM, 92.3 FM, 107.3 FM

3 storylines to watch

Overmatched opponent: Nevada went 6-6 in the 2015 regular season and beat fellow Mountain West Conference team Colorado State in the Arizona Bowl. It was the first bowl win for the Wolf Pack since beating Boston College 20-13 in the 2010 Kraft Fight Hunger Bowl.

But this is expected to be an easy win for No. 18 Notre Dame. The Irish began the week as a 27-point favorite and should have no trouble opening up a big early lead. For the Irish, it’s all about scoring this season. Their defense has holes and could lose steam in the second halves of games.

“(Nevada coach) Brian Polian is very familiar with Notre Dame and Power Five football, and he’s got some players on offense that could play for a number of Power Five teams,” Irish coach Brian Kelly said. “He’s got a great wide receiving corps, deep in balance and great size. (James) Butler at running back does a really good job running downhill, and (Tyler) Stewart is extremely efficient at quarterback.”

Injury report: Notre Dame starting wide receiver Torii Hunter Jr. (concussion) is questionable. No. 3 cornerback Devin Butler is both suspended and injured (foot). Backup corner Nick Watkins (arm) is out. …

For Nevada, backup tight end Evan Faunce (knee) is out, and backup defensive end Kori Collins (foot) is out.

Welcome back: Polian, son of Hall of Famer Bill Polian, former Colts president, was on the coaching staff of Irish teams that went to the Fiesta Bowl (2005), Sugar Bowl (2006) and Hawaii Bowl (2008).

“I’m excited to bring (Nevada) to South Bend,” he said. “It’s one of the great atmospheres in college football. The place is filled with legends and history and ghosts. Don’t need to worry about that.”

Prediction: Notre Dame 49, Nevada 20

– Chris Goff, The Journal Gazette

